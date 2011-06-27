  1. Home
1992 Hyundai Scoupe Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Hyundai Scoupe.

Most helpful consumer reviews

best car ever
awesome,07/09/2005
I bought this car is 1992 and it is the best car ever
My scoupe!
shabou,07/20/2002
This car is the best car I've ever owned in my life. I haven't changed cars since I bought this car and I can tell you... all you have to do is take good care of the car and it will take good care of you!!!
My Broken Hyundai
dooder,08/28/2002
My relationship with my '92 Hyundai Scoupe has been nothing short of love/hate. I bought the car with roughly 135,000 miles on it in late 1998 for $2000. Don't get me wrong, it's a fun little car. However, in th past four years or so, I have had to pay around $3000 in repairs... that's over double the value of the car!!! Currently, it has 146,500 miles, which has to be a record for any early Hyundai, but those miles have come at a cost. When it's all said and done, I have a really generic, zippy, little unreliable car. When it's running, it runs well and is a blast to drive, but it's reliability problems get old fast.
Amazing little cars..
Erryn,02/04/2003
These little cars are awesome! Really fun to drive, and also sporty looking..I recommend this car to anyone!
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
81 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Hyundai Scoupe Overview

The Used 1992 Hyundai Scoupe is offered in the following submodels: Scoupe Coupe. Available styles include LS 2dr Coupe, and 2dr Coupe.

