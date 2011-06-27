Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Mirage LS 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$950
|$1,552
|$1,876
|Clean
|$841
|$1,378
|$1,667
|Average
|$623
|$1,029
|$1,248
|Rough
|$405
|$680
|$829
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Mirage DE 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$834
|$1,355
|$1,636
|Clean
|$738
|$1,203
|$1,453
|Average
|$547
|$898
|$1,088
|Rough
|$355
|$593
|$723
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Mirage LS 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,019
|$1,640
|$1,974
|Clean
|$902
|$1,456
|$1,754
|Average
|$668
|$1,087
|$1,313
|Rough
|$435
|$718
|$873
Estimated values
2002 Mitsubishi Mirage DE 2dr Coupe (1.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$873
|$1,369
|$1,636
|Clean
|$772
|$1,215
|$1,453
|Average
|$572
|$907
|$1,088
|Rough
|$372
|$600
|$723