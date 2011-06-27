Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,801
|$27,102
|$29,932
|Clean
|$24,372
|$26,629
|$29,399
|Average
|$23,512
|$25,681
|$28,333
|Rough
|$22,652
|$24,734
|$27,268
Estimated values
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,369
|$23,419
|$25,940
|Clean
|$20,999
|$23,010
|$25,478
|Average
|$20,259
|$22,192
|$24,554
|Rough
|$19,518
|$21,373
|$23,631