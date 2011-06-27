Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$938
|$1,445
|$1,700
|Clean
|$842
|$1,298
|$1,531
|Average
|$650
|$1,003
|$1,193
|Rough
|$459
|$707
|$855
Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$895
|$1,419
|$1,683
|Clean
|$804
|$1,274
|$1,516
|Average
|$621
|$985
|$1,181
|Rough
|$438
|$695
|$846
Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi Montero Sport ES 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$562
|$1,166
|$1,477
|Clean
|$505
|$1,047
|$1,330
|Average
|$390
|$809
|$1,036
|Rough
|$275
|$571
|$742
Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$808
|$1,252
|$1,477
|Clean
|$725
|$1,125
|$1,330
|Average
|$560
|$869
|$1,036
|Rough
|$395
|$613
|$742
Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi Montero Sport LS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$887
|$1,421
|$1,689
|Clean
|$796
|$1,276
|$1,521
|Average
|$615
|$985
|$1,185
|Rough
|$434
|$695
|$849
Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi Montero Sport Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$918
|$1,337
|$1,545
|Clean
|$824
|$1,201
|$1,392
|Average
|$636
|$928
|$1,084
|Rough
|$449
|$654
|$777
Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi Montero Sport XLS 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$858
|$1,305
|$1,529
|Clean
|$770
|$1,171
|$1,377
|Average
|$595
|$905
|$1,073
|Rough
|$419
|$639
|$769