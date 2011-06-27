Estimated values
1995 Mitsubishi Montero SR 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$619
|$1,183
|$1,469
|Clean
|$555
|$1,061
|$1,321
|Average
|$426
|$815
|$1,025
|Rough
|$297
|$570
|$729
1995 Mitsubishi Montero LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
1995 Mitsubishi Montero LS 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$498
|$1,142
|$1,471
|Clean
|$446
|$1,024
|$1,322
|Average
|$343
|$787
|$1,026
|Rough
|$239
|$550
|$730