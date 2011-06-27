Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution RS 4dr Sport Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,763
|$3,905
|$4,563
|Clean
|$2,490
|$3,524
|$4,110
|Average
|$1,944
|$2,762
|$3,203
|Rough
|$1,398
|$1,999
|$2,296
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution MR Edition 4dr Sport Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,015
|$7,489
|$8,903
|Clean
|$4,520
|$6,758
|$8,019
|Average
|$3,528
|$5,296
|$6,249
|Rough
|$2,537
|$3,834
|$4,480
Estimated values
2005 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII 4dr Sport Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,783
|$7,530
|$8,552
|Clean
|$5,212
|$6,795
|$7,703
|Average
|$4,069
|$5,325
|$6,003
|Rough
|$2,926
|$3,855
|$4,303