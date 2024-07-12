The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and the Kia EV6 GT are both very powerful electric crossover SUVs, but with two different performance portfolios. The Hyundai is the first fully electric model from the brand's dedicated performance arm, N. Compared to a regular Ioniq 5, it comes dual motors good for 601 horsepower, stickier Pirelli P Zero tires, fake engine noises that mimic a gas-powered engine, and suspension and brakes that have been beefed up to handle the loads associated with ripping up a racetrack.

Kia doesn't do as much to upgrade the EV6 GT. But it still gives the car what it needs most: power. In prior Edmunds U-Drags, the 576-hp GT has taken out the BMW M2, Tesla Model Y Performance and a Dodge Challenger Black Ghost.

Its cousin from Hyundai might be its stiffest competition yet. With less power, a worse power-to-weight ratio, and tires that aren't as grippy, the Kia has its work cut out for it. But you don't run races on paper — to see who wins this U-Drag face-off, check out the video below!