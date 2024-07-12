Skip to main content

Edmunds U-Drags: Hyundai Ioniq 5 N vs. Kia EV6 GT — Performance EV SUVs

It's a sibling rivalry to there and back

Edmunds U-Drags: Kia EV GT vs. Hyundai Ioniq 5
  • written by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.
    edited by
    Copy Chief
    Kathleen Clonts has worked in the automotive industry since 2014 and has copy-edited thousands of vehicle reviews and stories about cars and the auto industry in that time. Kathleen is the Edmunds editorial team's copy chief and previously worked as the senior copy editor for Automobile Magazine.
  • The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and EV6 GT are both very powerful EV crossover SUVs.
  • Even though the Hyundai has more power, it's more focused on tearing up racetracks.
  • The Kia is a straight-line menace. So who wins? Watch on to find out.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and the Kia EV6 GT are both very powerful electric crossover SUVs, but with two different performance portfolios. The Hyundai is the first fully electric model from the brand's dedicated performance arm, N. Compared to a regular Ioniq 5, it comes dual motors good for 601 horsepower, stickier Pirelli P Zero tires, fake engine noises that mimic a gas-powered engine, and suspension and brakes that have been beefed up to handle the loads associated with ripping up a racetrack.

Kia doesn't do as much to upgrade the EV6 GT. But it still gives the car what it needs most: power. In prior Edmunds U-Drags, the 576-hp GT has taken out the BMW M2, Tesla Model Y Performance and a Dodge Challenger Black Ghost.

Its cousin from Hyundai might be its stiffest competition yet. With less power, a worse power-to-weight ratio, and tires that aren't as grippy, the Kia has its work cut out for it. But you don't run races on paper — to see who wins this U-Drag face-off, check out the video below!

Edmunds says

While we like both of these cars, there's only one we'd really want in our garage, and it's the one that takes home the win in our newest U-Drag.

