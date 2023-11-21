Driven: Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N Is the First Genuinely Fun EV

When designing a new electric vehicle, an automaker will usually come to a crossroads where it'll have to decide whether to prioritize efficiency or neck-snapping acceleration (though if the price of the vehicle is set high enough, it might offer both). Batteries are heavy, and adding greater capacity to fuel more powerful motors and increase range can send the weight into the stratosphere. Wonder how the GMC Hummer EV can manage a respectable 314 miles of range and a 3.3-second 0-60 mph run? The battery pack is the size of a New York studio apartment and the trucks weighs the same as your typical Asian elephant.

For automakers attempting a performance-oriented electric vehicle, then, the porky batteries present a significant challenge in creating something that feels nimble and genuinely fun to drive. Hyundai's N division, known for transforming the funky Veloster (RIP) and sensible Elantra into scrappy corner carvers, has taken on the task and turned its attention to the highly acclaimed and stylish electric Ioniq 5. Of course the N team added the requisite wallop of power to this EV, but they've also applied technology and tuning tricks learned from their successful racing programs and their way cool rolling laboratories, like the RN22e and the jaw-dropping N Vision 74.

The result is the 2025 Ioniq 5 N, which Hyundai insists is the first EV that will be truly fun to drive — not only on a back road, but also capable of handling its business on a racetrack. Oh, and it has a drift mode too. Naturally.

So what's different?

You can't respectably have a performance version of anything without adding more power, and the Ioniq 5 N is no different. Now making a combined 601 horsepower from two motors (223 hp on the front axle and 378 hp on the rear) — a palpable increase over the standard all-wheel-drive Ioniq 5's 320 hp — the 5 N offers an additional boost of juice via the N Grin Boost mode (yes, really) to raise the output to 641 hp.