Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 R-Spec 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,622
|$8,422
|$9,768
|Clean
|$6,221
|$7,906
|$9,140
|Average
|$5,419
|$6,872
|$7,883
|Rough
|$4,617
|$5,839
|$6,627
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T R-Spec 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,797
|$7,643
|$9,013
|Clean
|$5,446
|$7,174
|$8,433
|Average
|$4,744
|$6,237
|$7,274
|Rough
|$4,042
|$5,299
|$6,115
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,230
|$9,142
|$10,573
|Clean
|$6,792
|$8,582
|$9,893
|Average
|$5,916
|$7,460
|$8,533
|Rough
|$5,041
|$6,338
|$7,173
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Black Leather (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,520
|$8,551
|$10,059
|Clean
|$6,126
|$8,026
|$9,412
|Average
|$5,336
|$6,977
|$8,118
|Rough
|$4,546
|$5,928
|$6,825
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,198
|$8,208
|$9,698
|Clean
|$5,823
|$7,704
|$9,074
|Average
|$5,072
|$6,697
|$7,827
|Rough
|$4,322
|$5,690
|$6,580
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring 2dr Coupe w/Brown Leather (3.8L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,024
|$9,342
|$11,059
|Clean
|$6,599
|$8,769
|$10,348
|Average
|$5,748
|$7,623
|$8,926
|Rough
|$4,897
|$6,477
|$7,503
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,558
|$7,347
|$8,676
|Clean
|$5,222
|$6,897
|$8,118
|Average
|$4,549
|$5,995
|$7,002
|Rough
|$3,875
|$5,094
|$5,886
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,714
|$8,778
|$10,312
|Clean
|$6,308
|$8,240
|$9,649
|Average
|$5,494
|$7,163
|$8,323
|Rough
|$4,681
|$6,086
|$6,997
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,275
|$7,024
|$8,320
|Clean
|$4,956
|$6,593
|$7,785
|Average
|$4,317
|$5,731
|$6,715
|Rough
|$3,678
|$4,869
|$5,645