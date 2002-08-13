Used 1992 Hyundai Excel for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Excel Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Excel searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Excel
  4. Used 1992 Hyundai Excel

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Excel

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Excel
Overall Consumer Rating
4.54 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
Good Car
VOOK,08/13/2002
Its a Good first Car, if you dont mind getting cringed at.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Excel
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to