Used 1991 Hyundai Excel Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Excel
5(25%)4(75%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
List Price Estimate
$774 - $1,841
still going strong

dd, 01/14/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this car used in 1993 with 20,000 miles. My husband and I drove the car until we thought it was on its last leg. I gave the car to my brother, and it is still going strong. That was years ago and since then, I have purchased 2 new vehicles. Nothing will ever compare to my Hyundai excel. Best car I have ever owned. Starts even when the temp is 20 below 0. The car has had reg. oil changes, a couple sets of tires and a new set of brakes. I loved this car.

Nice Economical Car

DeeJay Russko, 12/28/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I've had this car for a while and it is great for all people who like a manual shifting vehicle to learn more. This baby has all the things a beginner needs.

Good transportation

RJW, 08/30/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have had many years of dependable service from this little car. However, I have been religious about maintenance.

My Review of My Car

Blackwolf, 02/22/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Got my Excel for $400 from a "weekend warrior" of a mechanic, who only really changed the oil and changed the transmission fluid by replacing the entire trans., and put approxiamately 2 grand and practically rebuilt the engine and have never really had a major problem since ... now I can practically out - corner every car on the road ...

