Estimated values
2017 Ford Focus SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,877
|$11,395
|$13,062
|Clean
|$9,576
|$11,053
|$12,648
|Average
|$8,974
|$10,369
|$11,822
|Rough
|$8,372
|$9,684
|$10,995
Estimated values
2017 Ford Focus Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,910
|$10,571
|$11,337
|Clean
|$9,608
|$10,254
|$10,978
|Average
|$9,004
|$9,619
|$10,261
|Rough
|$8,400
|$8,984
|$9,544
Estimated values
2017 Ford Focus Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,031
|$12,674
|$14,479
|Clean
|$10,695
|$12,294
|$14,021
|Average
|$10,023
|$11,533
|$13,105
|Rough
|$9,350
|$10,772
|$12,188
Estimated values
2017 Ford Focus SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,066
|$10,537
|$12,150
|Clean
|$8,789
|$10,221
|$11,765
|Average
|$8,237
|$9,588
|$10,997
|Rough
|$7,684
|$8,955
|$10,228
Estimated values
2017 Ford Focus SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,084
|$11,634
|$13,336
|Clean
|$9,776
|$11,284
|$12,914
|Average
|$9,162
|$10,586
|$12,070
|Rough
|$8,547
|$9,887
|$11,226
Estimated values
2017 Ford Focus Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,354
|$12,922
|$14,652
|Clean
|$11,008
|$12,534
|$14,188
|Average
|$10,316
|$11,758
|$13,261
|Rough
|$9,624
|$10,982
|$12,334
Estimated values
2017 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,439
|$9,860
|$11,415
|Clean
|$8,182
|$9,564
|$11,054
|Average
|$7,668
|$8,972
|$10,331
|Rough
|$7,153
|$8,380
|$9,609
Estimated values
2017 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,657
|$9,065
|$10,600
|Clean
|$7,424
|$8,793
|$10,265
|Average
|$6,957
|$8,248
|$9,594
|Rough
|$6,490
|$7,704
|$8,923