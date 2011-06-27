  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Ford Focus SEL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,877$11,395$13,062
Clean$9,576$11,053$12,648
Average$8,974$10,369$11,822
Rough$8,372$9,684$10,995
Estimated values
2017 Ford Focus Electric 4dr Hatchback (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,910$10,571$11,337
Clean$9,608$10,254$10,978
Average$9,004$9,619$10,261
Rough$8,400$8,984$9,544
Estimated values
2017 Ford Focus Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,031$12,674$14,479
Clean$10,695$12,294$14,021
Average$10,023$11,533$13,105
Rough$9,350$10,772$12,188
Estimated values
2017 Ford Focus SE 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,066$10,537$12,150
Clean$8,789$10,221$11,765
Average$8,237$9,588$10,997
Rough$7,684$8,955$10,228
Estimated values
2017 Ford Focus SEL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,084$11,634$13,336
Clean$9,776$11,284$12,914
Average$9,162$10,586$12,070
Rough$8,547$9,887$11,226
Estimated values
2017 Ford Focus Titanium 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,354$12,922$14,652
Clean$11,008$12,534$14,188
Average$10,316$11,758$13,261
Rough$9,624$10,982$12,334
Estimated values
2017 Ford Focus SE 4dr Sedan (1.0L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,439$9,860$11,415
Clean$8,182$9,564$11,054
Average$7,668$8,972$10,331
Rough$7,153$8,380$9,609
Estimated values
2017 Ford Focus S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,657$9,065$10,600
Clean$7,424$8,793$10,265
Average$6,957$8,248$9,594
Rough$6,490$7,704$8,923
