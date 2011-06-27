Estimated values
2005 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,860
|$4,072
|$4,726
|Clean
|$2,609
|$3,716
|$4,313
|Average
|$2,107
|$3,003
|$3,486
|Rough
|$1,605
|$2,291
|$2,659
Estimated values
2005 GMC Yukon XL 1500 SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,541
|$3,478
|$3,985
|Clean
|$2,318
|$3,174
|$3,636
|Average
|$1,872
|$2,565
|$2,939
|Rough
|$1,426
|$1,957
|$2,242
Estimated values
2005 GMC Yukon XL 2500 SLE 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,056
|$6,086
|$7,182
|Clean
|$3,700
|$5,553
|$6,554
|Average
|$2,988
|$4,488
|$5,297
|Rough
|$2,276
|$3,424
|$4,040
Estimated values
2005 GMC Yukon XL Denali AWD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,253
|$4,424
|$5,058
|Clean
|$2,967
|$4,037
|$4,615
|Average
|$2,396
|$3,263
|$3,730
|Rough
|$1,825
|$2,489
|$2,845
Estimated values
2005 GMC Yukon XL 2500 SLE Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,356
|$3,676
|$3,851
|Clean
|$3,062
|$3,354
|$3,514
|Average
|$2,473
|$2,711
|$2,840
|Rough
|$1,884
|$2,068
|$2,166