Estimated values
2011 Toyota Prius Five 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,584
|$9,862
|$11,491
|Clean
|$7,010
|$9,122
|$10,621
|Average
|$5,862
|$7,643
|$8,882
|Rough
|$4,713
|$6,163
|$7,143
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Prius One 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,222
|$8,017
|$9,301
|Clean
|$5,751
|$7,416
|$8,597
|Average
|$4,809
|$6,213
|$7,189
|Rough
|$3,867
|$5,011
|$5,781
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Prius Three 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,791
|$8,820
|$10,272
|Clean
|$6,277
|$8,159
|$9,494
|Average
|$5,249
|$6,835
|$7,940
|Rough
|$4,221
|$5,512
|$6,385
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Prius Four 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,357
|$9,473
|$10,985
|Clean
|$6,800
|$8,762
|$10,154
|Average
|$5,686
|$7,341
|$8,491
|Rough
|$4,573
|$5,920
|$6,828
Estimated values
2011 Toyota Prius Two 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,533
|$8,531
|$9,959
|Clean
|$6,038
|$7,891
|$9,206
|Average
|$5,049
|$6,611
|$7,698
|Rough
|$4,060
|$5,332
|$6,191