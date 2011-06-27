Estimated values
2012 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,918
|$12,376
|$14,270
|Clean
|$9,452
|$11,781
|$13,565
|Average
|$8,522
|$10,591
|$12,154
|Rough
|$7,591
|$9,402
|$10,743
Estimated values
2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,480
|$10,697
|$12,405
|Clean
|$8,082
|$10,182
|$11,791
|Average
|$7,286
|$9,154
|$10,565
|Rough
|$6,491
|$8,126
|$9,339
Estimated values
2012 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,525
|$11,931
|$13,785
|Clean
|$9,078
|$11,357
|$13,104
|Average
|$8,184
|$10,211
|$11,741
|Rough
|$7,291
|$9,064
|$10,378
Estimated values
2012 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,586
|$8,502
|$9,976
|Clean
|$6,277
|$8,093
|$9,483
|Average
|$5,659
|$7,276
|$8,497
|Rough
|$5,041
|$6,459
|$7,511
Estimated values
2012 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,185
|$9,245
|$10,832
|Clean
|$6,848
|$8,801
|$10,297
|Average
|$6,174
|$7,912
|$9,226
|Rough
|$5,499
|$7,024
|$8,155
Estimated values
2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,090
|$10,297
|$11,996
|Clean
|$7,711
|$9,802
|$11,403
|Average
|$6,952
|$8,812
|$10,217
|Rough
|$6,193
|$7,823
|$9,031
Estimated values
2012 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,346
|$10,672
|$12,463
|Clean
|$7,954
|$10,159
|$11,846
|Average
|$7,171
|$9,133
|$10,614
|Rough
|$6,388
|$8,108
|$9,382
Estimated values
2012 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,133
|$9,135
|$10,677
|Clean
|$6,799
|$8,696
|$10,149
|Average
|$6,129
|$7,818
|$9,094
|Rough
|$5,460
|$6,940
|$8,038
Estimated values
2012 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,580
|$9,635
|$11,218
|Clean
|$7,225
|$9,172
|$10,663
|Average
|$6,513
|$8,246
|$9,554
|Rough
|$5,802
|$7,320
|$8,445
Estimated values
2012 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,660
|$10,943
|$12,700
|Clean
|$8,254
|$10,417
|$12,072
|Average
|$7,442
|$9,365
|$10,817
|Rough
|$6,629
|$8,313
|$9,561