Estimated values
2012 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,918$12,376$14,270
Clean$9,452$11,781$13,565
Average$8,522$10,591$12,154
Rough$7,591$9,402$10,743
Estimated values
2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,480$10,697$12,405
Clean$8,082$10,182$11,791
Average$7,286$9,154$10,565
Rough$6,491$8,126$9,339
Estimated values
2012 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,525$11,931$13,785
Clean$9,078$11,357$13,104
Average$8,184$10,211$11,741
Rough$7,291$9,064$10,378
Estimated values
2012 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,586$8,502$9,976
Clean$6,277$8,093$9,483
Average$5,659$7,276$8,497
Rough$5,041$6,459$7,511
Estimated values
2012 GMC Acadia SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,185$9,245$10,832
Clean$6,848$8,801$10,297
Average$6,174$7,912$9,226
Rough$5,499$7,024$8,155
Estimated values
2012 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,090$10,297$11,996
Clean$7,711$9,802$11,403
Average$6,952$8,812$10,217
Rough$6,193$7,823$9,031
Estimated values
2012 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,346$10,672$12,463
Clean$7,954$10,159$11,846
Average$7,171$9,133$10,614
Rough$6,388$8,108$9,382
Estimated values
2012 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,133$9,135$10,677
Clean$6,799$8,696$10,149
Average$6,129$7,818$9,094
Rough$5,460$6,940$8,038
Estimated values
2012 GMC Acadia SLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,580$9,635$11,218
Clean$7,225$9,172$10,663
Average$6,513$8,246$9,554
Rough$5,802$7,320$8,445
Estimated values
2012 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,660$10,943$12,700
Clean$8,254$10,417$12,072
Average$7,442$9,365$10,817
Rough$6,629$8,313$9,561
Sell my 2012 GMC Acadia with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Acadia near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 GMC Acadia on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 GMC Acadia with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,277 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,093 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 GMC Acadia. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 GMC Acadia and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 GMC Acadia ranges from $5,041 to $9,976, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 GMC Acadia is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.