Estimated values
2010 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,869
|$6,570
|$7,690
|Clean
|$4,603
|$6,203
|$7,246
|Average
|$4,072
|$5,467
|$6,358
|Rough
|$3,541
|$4,731
|$5,471
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Murano LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,893
|$7,937
|$9,282
|Clean
|$5,571
|$7,492
|$8,746
|Average
|$4,928
|$6,603
|$7,674
|Rough
|$4,285
|$5,714
|$6,603
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Murano LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,907
|$7,803
|$9,051
|Clean
|$5,585
|$7,366
|$8,529
|Average
|$4,940
|$6,492
|$7,484
|Rough
|$4,296
|$5,618
|$6,439
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,881
|$6,509
|$7,582
|Clean
|$4,614
|$6,144
|$7,144
|Average
|$4,082
|$5,415
|$6,269
|Rough
|$3,549
|$4,686
|$5,394
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Murano S 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,560
|$6,176
|$7,240
|Clean
|$4,312
|$5,831
|$6,822
|Average
|$3,814
|$5,139
|$5,987
|Rough
|$3,317
|$4,447
|$5,151
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Murano SL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,108
|$6,830
|$7,963
|Clean
|$4,830
|$6,447
|$7,503
|Average
|$4,272
|$5,682
|$6,584
|Rough
|$3,715
|$4,917
|$5,665