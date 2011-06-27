Close

Ed Voyles Hyundai - Smyrna / Georgia

2004 Hyundai Elantra GLS Sterling Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Keyless Remote Entry w/Alarm, Remote keyless entry. 2004 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Sterling. New Price!24/32 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHDN46DX4U787456

Stock: 333383A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020