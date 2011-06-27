Used 1997 Hyundai Elantra for Sale Near Me
- $2,490
2001 Hyundai Elantra GT120,934 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - TONS OF RECENT MAINT WORK DONE - NEW TIMING BELT, NEW AXLES, NEW 4 NEW TIRES - SIDE AIRBAGS AND ABS BRAKES (HUGE DEAL FOR NEW DRIVERS!) - COSMETICALLY...ITS NOT THE BEST. HUGE DENT IN THE BACK, OXIDIZED PAINT, SEAT RIPPED, ITS MARGINAL. SEE PICS. RUNS AWESOME - APART FROM THE COSMETICS, W/ ALL THE RECENT MAINT' IT SHOULD PROVE TO BE A GOOD RUNNER/GOOD FIRST CAR - COLD AC - CRUISE CONTROL, SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, AND CD PLAYER - EVEN W/ THE DENT, THE TRUNK CLOSES AND "STILL WORKS" - FOR THE MONEY THIS IS A GOOD DEAL FOR A WAGON! - ADD ~20% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Hyundai Elantra GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN55D11U030237
Stock: DF722241H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,690
2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS150,130 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! - 5 SPEED MANUAL - ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION RUN REALLY WELL! - TIMING BELT AND WATER PUMP HAVE BEEN DONE BEFORE - TIRES AND BRAKES IN GOOD SHAPE - POWER WINDOWS - A SIMPLE BASIC SEDAN THAT RUNS WELL! - WITH THE 5 SPEED MANUAL, THIS SHOULD BE A REALLY RELIABLE BASIC TRANSPORT TYPE OF CAR! - OUTSIDE PAINT IS IN POOR CONDITION, INSIDE IS RATHER WELL KEPT - THESE ARE REALLY GOOD CARS FOR THE MONEY! - WE CAN HELP YOU GET A PERSONAL LOAN FOR THIS CAR IF YOUR CREDIT IS DECENT AND ~$1500 DOWN! ASK US FOR A LINK TO THE APPLICATION. OR JUST USE A CREDIT CARD, ITS A LOT EASIER BUT A FEE APPLIES. - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45D31U167724
Stock: DF03022541H
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$2,500
2001 Hyundai Elantra GT109,921 milesDelivery available*
Andy Mohr Buick GMC - Fishers / Indiana
Heated Leather Seats**, Bluetooth**, Great Service History**, Alloy Wheels, Appearance Package, Heated Leather Seats, Leather Seats, Popular Equipment Package, Power Package, Preferred Package, Premium Sound Package, Premium Wheels, NAM TITLE IS ISSUED, Elantra GT, 4D Hatchback, 2.0L DOHC, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Silver.24/33 City/Highway MPGSilver 2001 Hyundai Elantra GT 2.0L DOHCAndy Mohr Buick GMC is one of the LARGEST Buick GMC dealerships in the Midwest. We have an ever changing, wide array of some of the nicest pre-owned cars you can find. Conveniently located off State Road 37 between Fishers and Noblesville. Call us at 317-773-3390 or visit our website at AndyMohrBG.com. Andy Mohr Buick GMC -- WHERE YOU ALWAYS SAVE MOHR MONEY!!! Please be sure to verify equipment, mileage, and selling price with your salesperson upon arrival. MOHR MONEY - Andy Mohr Buick GMC is awarding customers on select vehicles a minimum of $2000 for any trade in toward the purchase of select used vehicles. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Hyundai Elantra GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN55D71U022823
Stock: B20287B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $2,991
2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS114,985 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roger Beasley Mazda Central - Austin / Texas
You're going to love the 2001 Hyundai Elantra! A great car and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan provides exceptional value! Hyundai infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: variably intermittent wipers, front bucket seats, and air conditioning. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, providing a spirited, yet composed ride and drive. Our sales staff will help you find the vehicle that you've been searching for. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45D01U031955
Stock: C4753A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $4,995
2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS59,288 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Chevrolet of Wasilla - Wasilla / Alaska
GREAT MILES 59,288! GLS trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE . Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. Hyundai GLS with Ocean Blue exterior and Beige interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 140 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US Chevrolet of Wasilla sells new and used cars, trucks and SUVs near Palmer and Anchorage, Alaska. We offer financing options and incentives for all Alaska Chevrolet customers. Conveniently accessible from AK-3, we are located at 3700 E Parks Hwy in Wasilla. Well worth the drive from Sutton or Anchorage, our sales department is open seven days a week until 8: 00 PM to serve you. If you have any questions, please contact us today! Plus tax, title and license. Prices include $200 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45D51U164260
Stock: W4284
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $2,200Fair Deal | $815 below market
2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS146,954 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2002 Hyundai Elantra 4dr 4dr Sedan GLS Automatic features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pewter with a Gray Cloth interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Hyundai is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Cloth Interior Surface, Active Belts Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45DX2U302022
Stock: 20478
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- $1,450Good Deal | $739 below market
2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS170,344 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mann Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Maysville - Maysville / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45DX2U279423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,497
2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS152,600 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45D72U400828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,599
2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS213,433 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2002 Hyundai Elantra? This is it. This Elantra is sold AS IS. An inspection report can be provided. Clean CarFax, only three owners, this is a nice budget vehicle affordable and clean. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Hyundai Elantra GLS is economically and environmentally smart. Hyundai clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Hyundai Elantra. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Hyundai Elantra GLS is a perfect addition to any home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45D02U277874
Stock: XZ38023D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-21-2020
- $6,225
2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS67,670 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
West Broad Hyundai - Richmond / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. 24/33 City/Highway MPG This 2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Noble White features: ****Accident Free Car Fax****, ***NEW TIRES***, Non-smoker vehicle, 15' x 5.5' Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 3.77 Axle Ratio, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM ETR Stereo w/Cassette, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front Cupholders, Front reading lights, Front Seat Side Airbags, Heated door mirrors, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power door mirrors, Power Mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. See the rest of our inventory at: WESTBROADHYUNDAI.COM. Ask about our Extended Service Plans! Our online price excludes title, taxes, tags, and $695 Processing fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45D12U327097
Stock: 202238A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- $2,300
2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS141,657 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Martino Motors - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45DX2U311710
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2003 Hyundai Elantra GLS83,345 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet - Norfolk / Virginia
FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/24 MPG City! GLS trim, Midnight Gray exterior and Gray interior. Clean. Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Sedan Under $15,000, Serviced here. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating.KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. Hyundai GLS with Midnight Gray exterior and Gray interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 135 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds Editors' Most Wanted Sedan Under $15,000. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy.OUR OFFERINGSRick Hendrick Chevrolet Norfolk is committed in providing our customers with impeccable customer service and the best warranty in the business.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS IS AND IS NON NEGOTIABLE. ALL VEHICLES ARE INSPECTED TO ENSURE THEY PASS VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTION. ALL STATE AND DEALERSHIP FEES STILL APPLY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45D23U648888
Stock: 201443A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $5,494
2003 Hyundai Elantra GLS37,126 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
1st Choice Auto Sales - Fairfax / Virginia
*** A CARFAX CERTIFIED *** 2003 HYUNDAI ELANTRA *** GLS SEDAN *** SUPER LOW ORIGINAL MILES *** COVERED BY A SOLID POWER TRAIN WARRANTY *** SILVER ON GRAY INTERIOR *** VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT ** FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER WITH AN AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION *** LOADED WITH OPTIONS INCLUDING *** SUNROOF *** CD PLAYER *** A GOOD SET OF TIRES AND MORE…*** FULLY DETAILED *** SERVICED AND *** VIRGINIA STATE INSPECTED. *** WE BUY CARS *** TRADE-INS WELCOME *** *** WE ARE *** 1ST CHOICE AUTO SALES *** OPEN 10:00AM TO 7:30PM, LOCATED IN FAIRFAX CITY (ON ROUTE 50, BETWEEN TOWN AND COUNTRY ANIMAL HOSPITAL AND THE CASH STORE) AT 9772 LEE HWY.(AKA. FAIRFAX BLVD/ROUTE 50) FAIRFAX VA, 22031. METRO/AIRPORT PICK-UP. *** VIEW MORE PICTURES AT *** WWW.1STCHOICEAUTOSALES.CO *** 703-273-9310 ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45D43U505179
Stock: CM5398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,998
2003 Hyundai Elantra GLS80,333 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sunset Motors - Steubenville / Ohio
Great Car Please Call for additional information
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN45D33U520627
Stock: J2107B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- $3,925
2004 Hyundai Elantra GLS151,066 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ed Voyles Hyundai - Smyrna / Georgia
2004 Hyundai Elantra GLS Sterling Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Keyless Remote Entry w/Alarm, Remote keyless entry. 2004 Hyundai Elantra GLS in Sterling. New Price!24/32 City/Highway MPGEd Voyles Hyundai services all areas of Metro Atlanta: Marietta, Smyrna, Mableton, Sandy Springs, Kennesaw, Acworth, Cartersville, Emerson, Dallas, Woodstock, Towne Lake, Canton, Roswell, Alpharetta, Duluth, Norcross, Stone Mountain, Lithia Springs, Douglasville, Conyers, Tucker, Campbellton, College Park, Decatur, Dunwoody, Ball Ground, Brookhaven, Austell, Sandy Plains, Hiram, Powder Springs, Vinings, and we are more than willing to take vehicles to our customers to show them, we will even ship them to you if necessary! We've been in the community for decades and we will do whatever it takes to ensure our customers have the best experience possible! Please call us today to experience the Ed Voyles difference! * Customer must trade in a vehicle to receive $500 Trade-Assist credit; Trade-Assist credit is provided by Ed Voyles. ** Customer must finance with Dealer Financing for Customer to receive $500 Finance-Assist credit; Finance-Assist credit is provided by Ed Voyles. See dealer for complete details. Price excludes, tax, tag, title, and electronic filing fee. A copy of the advertisement must be presented at time of purchase to receive any special or advertised price. Prior sales are excluded. We attempt to update this inventory regularly; however, there can be a lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the updating of inventory. Please contact us to verify availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Elantra GLS with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN46DX4U787456
Stock: 333383A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $3,940
2004 Hyundai Elantra GT89,198 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Kerry Toyota - Florence / Kentucky
Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee. This 2004 Hyundai Elantra GT has less than 90k miles** Safety equipment includes: Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Leather seats, Power locks, Power windows, Air conditioning, Cruise control...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Elantra GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN56D44U102003
Stock: 32920A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- Price Drop$2,850
2004 Hyundai Elantra GT135,049 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bill Gatton Mazda - Johnson City / Tennessee
Recent Arrival! 15 x 6 Silver Alloy Wheels, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Keyless Remote Entry w/Alarm, Leather Seat Trim, Remote keyless entry. 2004 Hyundai Elantra GT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Elantra GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN46D74U713797
Stock: 13797UM
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- New Listing$3,990
2004 Hyundai Elantra GT68,468 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Pugi Volkswagen of Chicagoland - Downers Grove / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Crimson 2004 Hyundai Elantra GT FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC One Owner Accident Free Carfax Report, Elantra GT.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Hyundai Elantra GT with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm, Leather Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHDN56D54U127654
Stock: H21258XA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020