Used 1997 Hyundai Elantra Consumer Reviews

I will never purchase another Hyundai! UNHAPPY , 09/01/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I would not recommend this car to even my worst enemy. The transmission has failed twice. All of the paint (original paint) is chipping off. It makes horrible banging noises when turning and no mechanic (not even Hyundai dealer mechanics)can figure out why. The steering column shakes (another "feature" thank no one can seem to fix). We have done all we can to no avail. I will never EVER buy another. Report Abuse

Best car I've ever had elalove , 04/14/2012 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I've owned my 1997 hyundai for 5 years-- I bought it with 116, 000kms on it and it's at 270, 000 kms right now I originally paid 2500$ for it. This car is manual and I replaced the clutch in the first year because I was a new driver and I burnt it out and it only cost me 600$. In the winter I get through heavy snow that trucks can't even get through. Everyone who calls this car the little tug that could or a trooper is RIGHT! This is the most reliable, sweetest little car of all time. I'm SO SO SO depressed that my baby is at the end of it's life. in 5 years I've had ZERO engine repairs (it's a 15 year old car). I adore this thing! Report Abuse

Great Little Car Richard135 , 07/27/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought the car off of Ebay, (after examining it), and did some repairs as expected. This car is a trooper. It has never failed me and even when it needed something replaced, it STILL got me where I needed to go. When I bought it the windows were darkly tinted and believe that has saves the interior, which is in real good shape as well. I did get the 5-speed, as I love manual transmissions, even in the city. I get an average of 33 mpg to which I am thrilled with. This includes using the a/c half of the time. Report Abuse

Almost my last CloseCall , 02/12/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car pretty much drove me from high school through the Navy and nearly 6 years of DC area drivers. Its made long trips from Virginia to Texas and back. It spent good stretches just sitting parked for months at a time and nearly daily trips verging on 70 miles both ways. At 130,000 miles I had to finally get the transmission replaced after having let it sit nearly a year without getting the oil changed. I would still be driving it today if that where possible, but alas snow/ice/and a plow truck combined to take it away from me in rough wreck. It was good. not always comfortable or good looking but it served well. Report Abuse