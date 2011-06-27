Used 2013 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews

g.a.scalf , 10/21/2015 SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)

I have had my car for five years. When i bought it new it had only 6 miles on it, it now has 210,000. I have done my own maintenance on it. I have replaced the battery twice, the tires three times. The sensor valve stems are fragile and break very easily and are expensive to replace. My current issues are a vibration sensor that sometimes comes on and then goes off without me having to do anything. there is an electrical issue that I am scheduled to have looked at. The car lurches then the RPM gauge goes flat. The other gauges continue to work. The cruise control switch is acting up, but other than that it has been a good little car. My complaint would be the road noise while driving and the radio only going up to 32. You see when you can't hear the radio because of road noise so you turn it up, you are out of luck once you reach maximum and still can't really hear. Also, car companies, not including a spare is really a bad idea. Yea it saves them money, but if you have a blow out in the middle of no-where that inflator that they include will not work, so again you are out of luck. Incidentally, to buy a spare from the dealer was over $200 so i went to discount tire bought a full-sized universal rim and tire for $70. The best mileage I ever got was 56 hwy, (I even took a picture of it since no one would believe me) now after so many miles I get around 37 combined.I fear that hyundai should focus on the electrical more and resolve the issues there and include a full sized spare tire or at least a donut instead of the blow up kit. But i have complete faith in this little gem, after all 210000 miles in five years with no major breakdowns is good for any car company and testifies to the fact that if you perform regular preventive maintenance the vehicle should last. I would buy another Hyundai. P.S. I am still driving this car to work everyday (1 hr to and 1 hr home) . I recently made a long trip in this car and had the brakes checked since I had never replaced them. The Brake shop was surprised, they told me I still had 60% of my brake shoes and didn't need them changed out yet. i could have done the job myself, but felt the need to have a professional look at things before the trip. It has exceeded my expectations.