Used 2013 Hyundai Accent Hatchback Consumer Reviews
good little car
I have had my car for five years. When i bought it new it had only 6 miles on it, it now has 210,000. I have done my own maintenance on it. I have replaced the battery twice, the tires three times. The sensor valve stems are fragile and break very easily and are expensive to replace. My current issues are a vibration sensor that sometimes comes on and then goes off without me having to do anything. there is an electrical issue that I am scheduled to have looked at. The car lurches then the RPM gauge goes flat. The other gauges continue to work. The cruise control switch is acting up, but other than that it has been a good little car. My complaint would be the road noise while driving and the radio only going up to 32. You see when you can't hear the radio because of road noise so you turn it up, you are out of luck once you reach maximum and still can't really hear. Also, car companies, not including a spare is really a bad idea. Yea it saves them money, but if you have a blow out in the middle of no-where that inflator that they include will not work, so again you are out of luck. Incidentally, to buy a spare from the dealer was over $200 so i went to discount tire bought a full-sized universal rim and tire for $70. The best mileage I ever got was 56 hwy, (I even took a picture of it since no one would believe me) now after so many miles I get around 37 combined.I fear that hyundai should focus on the electrical more and resolve the issues there and include a full sized spare tire or at least a donut instead of the blow up kit. But i have complete faith in this little gem, after all 210000 miles in five years with no major breakdowns is good for any car company and testifies to the fact that if you perform regular preventive maintenance the vehicle should last. I would buy another Hyundai. P.S. I am still driving this car to work everyday (1 hr to and 1 hr home) . I recently made a long trip in this car and had the brakes checked since I had never replaced them. The Brake shop was surprised, they told me I still had 60% of my brake shoes and didn't need them changed out yet. i could have done the job myself, but felt the need to have a professional look at things before the trip. It has exceeded my expectations.
Great Vehicle with 1 real issue
I love my new 2013 Accent, it drives very nicely, though I prefer not to use the ECO button as suggested by the dealer, it losses too much power and reaction. MPG I am avereging 28-30 overall. It appears that the MPH indicator is way off since I have kept track of every mile and fuel fillup, When I show 30 miles to empty I can only add just over 9 gallons? the vehicle has 11 gallon tank? so really instead of reading 30 miles till empty it should show 80-90? After going below 30 the reading blanks out. Another major gripe is the lack of a spare tire and would you believe it no dealer or third party currently carries one? So get a real flat and your going to regret it. I added autostart
Fantastic Car
I've had 3 Toyotas, and have had a new 2013 Hyundai Accent Hatchback for over 2 months. I simply love it. Quality, reliability and styling match or exceed my previous cars. Interior is very quiet, car is a blast to drive, and the styling is awesome. I like small cars because of their handling and ease of parking. I could afford a mid or full-size car, but why would I want one? This car fits what I need and want, and is tops in its class on virtually all measures. You cannot go wrong buying one. You'll love it.
Unbelievably Great MPG!
I've had this for 90 days/4,250 m. I researched small hatchbacks for weeks. MPG, crash test results, price, value of included features were all criteria. The kicker is the 136 hp in the 1.6 liter engine. All of the competitors had less output yet still could not beat the Accent's rated MPG or price. (OK, if you blow a few more Ks for a turbo Sonic, or Maza 3 or Fiesta you might get more ponies under the hood, but why)? I drive the 6 sp stick prudently--using cruise on the highway and staying within 7 mph of posted limits. Invariably I get 42 to 44 mpg. My city driving consistently gives 38 to 39 mpg. Phenomenal! FYI, I'm consciously coasting whenever feasible and avoiding jack-rabbit starts.
incredible buy
I had an idea of what kind of car I had wanted. I had been researching hatchbacks for 6-months already. A friend of mine bought the 2012 accent so I was already familiar with the car. The moment I walked on the lot a Hyundai of Escondido the sales man walked me to the selection they had. All I had to do was pick the color. Im a musician so I needed a car with plenty of trunk space that is easily accessible. The entire team at Esco Hyundai was above and beyond helpful with teaching me all the features and sat with me until I understood it all.
