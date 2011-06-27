Vehicle overview

It doesn't seem that long ago when Hummers were the preferred status symbol of the celebrity set. Somehow, it was deemed cool to pilot the massive, 3-ton, gas-guzzling H2 SUV through crowded city streets on the way to Hollywood premieres and expensive restaurants. Hummer soon expanded its lineup to include the baby brother H3, which offered similar looks to the H2 but with a much lower price tag, a more reasonable size and a less gluttonous fuel appetite.

Then gas prices shot up and driving a Hummer became about as cool as having Kanye West host the Grammy awards. Making matters worse is the planned sale of the Hummer brand, which has left the future of the brand in limbo. Still, the 2010 Hummer H3 soldiers on, giving those who can't resist the Hummer's admittedly eye-catching Tonka Truck styling a chance to own a brand-new one.

Impressive off-road capability is still Hummer's forte, and the H3 doesn't disappoint. Short overhangs, generous ground clearance, massive tires and available locking differentials make it a force to be reckoned with on rugged trails. But the reality is most of them will never see anything more rugged than the edge of a soccer field.

In the end, there are just too many sacrifices made here in the name of style and off-road capability to make sense for most folks. With its small windows, the H3 provides outward visibility about equal to a Brink's truck, while its nearly 5,000-pound curb weight (that's nearly as much as a Tahoe) is too hefty a load for the standard five-cylinder engine. Yes, the Alpha version offers a powerful V8, but its thirst for fuel is second only to some celebrities' thirst for attention. On the upside, the H3 does provide a smooth ride and comfortable seating for four adults, though cargo capacity is on the meager side for this segment.

So yes, the 2010 Hummer H3 may be a good choice for those who venture off-road regularly or are so taken with its unique styling that they can live with the shortcomings. However, its rivals -- whether purpose-built machines such as the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and Toyota FJ Cruiser, or more traditional SUVs like the Jeep Grand Cherokee or Nissan Pathfinder -- offer greater overall value, performance, efficiency and quality for most consumers.