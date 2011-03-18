Used 2010 HUMMER H3T for Sale Near Me
9 listings
- 61,630 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$24,625
- 78,570 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,900
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,900
- 48,657 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,995
- 95,694 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$22,995
- 172,965 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,500
- 104,592 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,995
- 105,939 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,000
- 149,957 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$18,990
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the HUMMER H3T
fantastic1,03/18/2011
I have owned several pickups so far and believe this H3T is the best vehicle I have ever driven/owned. Outside looks are unique, build quality is superior to my 09 Tacoma or full size Dodge. I'm 6'6", 274 and like to hike, kayak, camp, explore and hunt. The H3T has more room than the fullsize and better built than any smaller truck including the toyota. The H3T is a mid size, can tow enough and is comfortable for me. With 20,000 miles on it, I intend on keeping this vehicle for the next 15-20 years. With taller narrow tires and driving speed limit, I get 20 city mpg and 24 highway. Wish GM still built these but with a 5cyl diesel in it. GM bring it back please!!
