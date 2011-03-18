Used 2010 HUMMER H3T for Sale Near Me

  • 2010 HUMMER H3T Luxury in Silver
    used

    2010 HUMMER H3T Luxury

    61,630 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $24,625

    Details
  • 2010 HUMMER H3T Adventure in Silver
    used

    2010 HUMMER H3T Adventure

    78,570 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,900

    Details
  • 2010 HUMMER H3T Luxury
    used

    2010 HUMMER H3T Luxury

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,900

    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H3T
    used

    2009 HUMMER H3T

    48,657 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,995

    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H3T Alpha
    used

    2009 HUMMER H3T Alpha

    95,694 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,995

    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H3T
    used

    2009 HUMMER H3T

    172,965 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,500

    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H3T
    used

    2009 HUMMER H3T

    104,592 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,995

    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H3T
    used

    2009 HUMMER H3T

    105,939 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,000

    Details
  • 2009 HUMMER H3T
    used

    2009 HUMMER H3T

    149,957 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the HUMMER H3T

Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
  • 5
    (100%)
Good Quality.
fantastic1,03/18/2011
I have owned several pickups so far and believe this H3T is the best vehicle I have ever driven/owned. Outside looks are unique, build quality is superior to my 09 Tacoma or full size Dodge. I'm 6'6", 274 and like to hike, kayak, camp, explore and hunt. The H3T has more room than the fullsize and better built than any smaller truck including the toyota. The H3T is a mid size, can tow enough and is comfortable for me. With 20,000 miles on it, I intend on keeping this vehicle for the next 15-20 years. With taller narrow tires and driving speed limit, I get 20 city mpg and 24 highway. Wish GM still built these but with a 5cyl diesel in it. GM bring it back please!!
Report abuse
