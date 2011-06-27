Used 2006 HUMMER H2 Consumer Reviews

There's nothing like it! Clint Cord , 11/25/2008 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Having owned some very extravagant & exotic vehicles, there is nothing like a Hummer H2! I'm embarrassingly proud to own such a magnificent & unmistakable machine! I'd never even ridden in, let alone driven one before I bought online, sight unseen 2000 miles away - no disappointments! If you're looking and thinking about owning one - take the leap of faith and treat yourself! Report Abuse

Really enjoying the H2 Green Rider , 04/03/2006 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I am a recent H2 owner, after years of mostly sports cars... I've never had a vehicle that was anywhere near as enjoyable as the H2. People really seem to respond to a ride in the big truck, everybody wants you to drive, and everybody wants to ride around. Its comfortable, its cool, it feels safe & snug for such a big beast. Does the H2 get good mileage? no. is it 1-2 MPG around town better than my 3/4 ton silverado? yes. And easier to park. The ride is more luxury SUV than pickup, and the experience of riding around in the humm has no match. I had considered the possibility of getting alot of negative attention, but so far people just loooove this thing. Drive politely!

The Holy Grail Tony Wes , 07/23/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I would never ride in or touch a Hummer until I could finally afford one. It's like the Stanley Cup. You don't touch it until you win it. That day came a few weeks ago for me and it has been incredible! Love driving it, getting looks, surprisingly easy to park and so comfortable. I recently picked up my 60 something parents from the airport and they had no trouble getting in or out and thought it rode better than their own vehicles. I have always loved the look of the H2 and and now enjoying driving it every day. There is no comparison, it is the best.

H2 is King of the Asphalt and off road! inyerhed68 , 04/09/2013 13 of 14 people found this review helpful By far the very best vehicle I have ever owned! It's a criminal thing that these beautiful machines are no longer in production. Fits All 3 of my children in the middle bench seat with ease and they love it! good sized cargo area and even more if your H2 is fitted with the spare on the outside-mine is. And removal of the single rear seat is easy out and easily put back in. My wife loves driving it as well. And.....I love to go fresh water fishing and the area I fish it not easily accessed as it has extremely soft sand and some hills to climb. No problem for my H2!....Neutral then change to low 4 in we go! Love this vehicle and it's an eye catcher! All black exterior and interior!