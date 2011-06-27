Estimated values
1990 Volkswagen Vanagon 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$537
|$1,236
|$1,587
|Clean
|$490
|$1,126
|$1,452
|Average
|$394
|$906
|$1,182
|Rough
|$299
|$687
|$912
