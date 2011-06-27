Estimated values
2010 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,727
|$6,177
|$7,150
|Clean
|$4,354
|$5,680
|$6,558
|Average
|$3,606
|$4,684
|$5,374
|Rough
|$2,858
|$3,689
|$4,190
Estimated values
2010 Audi A4 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,832
|$6,389
|$7,433
|Clean
|$4,450
|$5,874
|$6,818
|Average
|$3,686
|$4,845
|$5,586
|Rough
|$2,922
|$3,815
|$4,355
Estimated values
2010 Audi A4 2.0T Avant Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,355
|$7,065
|$8,211
|Clean
|$4,932
|$6,496
|$7,531
|Average
|$4,085
|$5,357
|$6,171
|Rough
|$3,238
|$4,219
|$4,811
Estimated values
2010 Audi A4 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,067
|$5,761
|$6,891
|Clean
|$3,745
|$5,297
|$6,320
|Average
|$3,102
|$4,369
|$5,179
|Rough
|$2,459
|$3,440
|$4,038