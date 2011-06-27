Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Passat R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,470
|$11,528
|$13,717
|Clean
|$9,136
|$11,131
|$13,214
|Average
|$8,468
|$10,337
|$12,208
|Rough
|$7,800
|$9,543
|$11,202
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,116
|$12,257
|$14,536
|Clean
|$9,760
|$11,835
|$14,003
|Average
|$9,046
|$10,992
|$12,937
|Rough
|$8,332
|$10,148
|$11,871
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,006
|$15,447
|$18,061
|Clean
|$12,548
|$14,915
|$17,399
|Average
|$11,630
|$13,852
|$16,074
|Rough
|$10,713
|$12,788
|$14,750
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,977
|$10,926
|$12,999
|Clean
|$8,661
|$10,550
|$12,522
|Average
|$8,028
|$9,798
|$11,569
|Rough
|$7,394
|$9,045
|$10,615
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV w/Technology 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,767
|$13,055
|$15,491
|Clean
|$10,387
|$12,605
|$14,923
|Average
|$9,628
|$11,706
|$13,786
|Rough
|$8,868
|$10,808
|$12,650
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Passat SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,512
|$13,885
|$16,414
|Clean
|$11,106
|$13,407
|$15,812
|Average
|$10,294
|$12,451
|$14,608
|Rough
|$9,482
|$11,495
|$13,405
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,376
|$14,500
|$16,784
|Clean
|$11,940
|$14,000
|$16,168
|Average
|$11,067
|$13,002
|$14,937
|Rough
|$10,194
|$12,004
|$13,707
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,704
|$10,691
|$12,800
|Clean
|$8,397
|$10,323
|$12,330
|Average
|$7,783
|$9,587
|$11,391
|Rough
|$7,169
|$8,851
|$10,453
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Passat SE w/Technology 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,915
|$13,129
|$15,491
|Clean
|$10,530
|$12,677
|$14,923
|Average
|$9,760
|$11,773
|$13,786
|Rough
|$8,990
|$10,869
|$12,650
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Passat SEL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,531
|$13,894
|$16,414
|Clean
|$11,124
|$13,416
|$15,812
|Average
|$10,311
|$12,459
|$14,608
|Rough
|$9,498
|$11,503
|$13,405
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Passat V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,887
|$15,528
|$18,344
|Clean
|$12,432
|$14,993
|$17,671
|Average
|$11,523
|$13,924
|$16,326
|Rough
|$10,614
|$12,855
|$14,980
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,218
|$12,332
|$14,585
|Clean
|$9,857
|$11,908
|$14,051
|Average
|$9,137
|$11,059
|$12,981
|Rough
|$8,416
|$10,210
|$11,911
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Passat R-Line 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,009
|$12,061
|$14,248
|Clean
|$9,656
|$11,646
|$13,726
|Average
|$8,950
|$10,816
|$12,681
|Rough
|$8,244
|$9,985
|$11,636
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Passat R-Line PZEV w/Comfort Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,763
|$11,864
|$14,099
|Clean
|$9,419
|$11,456
|$13,582
|Average
|$8,730
|$10,639
|$12,548
|Rough
|$8,042
|$9,822
|$11,514
Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Passat R-Line w/Comfort Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,653
|$11,682
|$13,843
|Clean
|$9,312
|$11,279
|$13,335
|Average
|$8,631
|$10,475
|$12,320
|Rough
|$7,951
|$9,671
|$11,304