2016 Volkswagen Passat Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2016 Volkswagen Passat R-Line PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,470$11,528$13,717
Clean$9,136$11,131$13,214
Average$8,468$10,337$12,208
Rough$7,800$9,543$11,202
2016 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,116$12,257$14,536
Clean$9,760$11,835$14,003
Average$9,046$10,992$12,937
Rough$8,332$10,148$11,871
2016 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,006$15,447$18,061
Clean$12,548$14,915$17,399
Average$11,630$13,852$16,074
Rough$10,713$12,788$14,750
2016 Volkswagen Passat S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,977$10,926$12,999
Clean$8,661$10,550$12,522
Average$8,028$9,798$11,569
Rough$7,394$9,045$10,615
2016 Volkswagen Passat SE PZEV w/Technology 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,767$13,055$15,491
Clean$10,387$12,605$14,923
Average$9,628$11,706$13,786
Rough$8,868$10,808$12,650
2016 Volkswagen Passat SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,512$13,885$16,414
Clean$11,106$13,407$15,812
Average$10,294$12,451$14,608
Rough$9,482$11,495$13,405
2016 Volkswagen Passat SEL Premium PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,376$14,500$16,784
Clean$11,940$14,000$16,168
Average$11,067$13,002$14,937
Rough$10,194$12,004$13,707
2016 Volkswagen Passat S PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,704$10,691$12,800
Clean$8,397$10,323$12,330
Average$7,783$9,587$11,391
Rough$7,169$8,851$10,453
2016 Volkswagen Passat SE w/Technology 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,915$13,129$15,491
Clean$10,530$12,677$14,923
Average$9,760$11,773$13,786
Rough$8,990$10,869$12,650
2016 Volkswagen Passat SEL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,531$13,894$16,414
Clean$11,124$13,416$15,812
Average$10,311$12,459$14,608
Rough$9,498$11,503$13,405
2016 Volkswagen Passat V6 SEL Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,887$15,528$18,344
Clean$12,432$14,993$17,671
Average$11,523$13,924$16,326
Rough$10,614$12,855$14,980
2016 Volkswagen Passat SE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,218$12,332$14,585
Clean$9,857$11,908$14,051
Average$9,137$11,059$12,981
Rough$8,416$10,210$11,911
2016 Volkswagen Passat R-Line 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,009$12,061$14,248
Clean$9,656$11,646$13,726
Average$8,950$10,816$12,681
Rough$8,244$9,985$11,636
2016 Volkswagen Passat R-Line PZEV w/Comfort Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,763$11,864$14,099
Clean$9,419$11,456$13,582
Average$8,730$10,639$12,548
Rough$8,042$9,822$11,514
2016 Volkswagen Passat R-Line w/Comfort Package 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,653$11,682$13,843
Clean$9,312$11,279$13,335
Average$8,631$10,475$12,320
Rough$7,951$9,671$11,304
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Volkswagen Passat on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,661 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,550 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Passat is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,661 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,550 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Volkswagen Passat, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Volkswagen Passat with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,661 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,550 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Volkswagen Passat. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Volkswagen Passat and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Volkswagen Passat ranges from $7,394 to $12,999, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Volkswagen Passat is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.