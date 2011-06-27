Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,971
|$13,461
|$15,902
|Clean
|$10,660
|$13,068
|$15,415
|Average
|$10,037
|$12,282
|$14,442
|Rough
|$9,415
|$11,497
|$13,468
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,047
|$11,099
|$13,112
|Clean
|$8,790
|$10,775
|$12,711
|Average
|$8,277
|$10,128
|$11,908
|Rough
|$7,763
|$9,480
|$11,105
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,527
|$10,462
|$12,359
|Clean
|$8,285
|$10,157
|$11,981
|Average
|$7,801
|$9,546
|$11,224
|Rough
|$7,317
|$8,935
|$10,468
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,927
|$13,408
|$15,838
|Clean
|$10,617
|$13,017
|$15,354
|Average
|$9,997
|$12,234
|$14,384
|Rough
|$9,377
|$11,452
|$13,414
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan SE w/Appearance 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,117
|$11,712
|$14,250
|Clean
|$8,859
|$11,370
|$13,814
|Average
|$8,341
|$10,687
|$12,941
|Rough
|$7,824
|$10,003
|$12,069
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,427
|$12,794
|$15,114
|Clean
|$10,132
|$12,421
|$14,651
|Average
|$9,540
|$11,674
|$13,726
|Rough
|$8,948
|$10,927
|$12,801
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,987
|$11,027
|$13,026
|Clean
|$8,732
|$10,705
|$12,627
|Average
|$8,222
|$10,062
|$11,830
|Rough
|$7,712
|$9,418
|$11,032
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion w/Appearance 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,823
|$12,431
|$14,982
|Clean
|$9,544
|$12,068
|$14,524
|Average
|$8,987
|$11,343
|$13,607
|Rough
|$8,430
|$10,617
|$12,689
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,343
|$13,918
|$16,442
|Clean
|$11,022
|$13,512
|$15,938
|Average
|$10,378
|$12,699
|$14,932
|Rough
|$9,734
|$11,887
|$13,925
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,565
|$11,736
|$13,864
|Clean
|$9,294
|$11,393
|$13,439
|Average
|$8,751
|$10,708
|$12,590
|Rough
|$8,208
|$10,023
|$11,742