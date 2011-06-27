  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Tiguan
  4. Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
  5. Appraisal value

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,971$13,461$15,902
Clean$10,660$13,068$15,415
Average$10,037$12,282$14,442
Rough$9,415$11,497$13,468
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,047$11,099$13,112
Clean$8,790$10,775$12,711
Average$8,277$10,128$11,908
Rough$7,763$9,480$11,105
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,527$10,462$12,359
Clean$8,285$10,157$11,981
Average$7,801$9,546$11,224
Rough$7,317$8,935$10,468
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,927$13,408$15,838
Clean$10,617$13,017$15,354
Average$9,997$12,234$14,384
Rough$9,377$11,452$13,414
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan SE w/Appearance 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,117$11,712$14,250
Clean$8,859$11,370$13,814
Average$8,341$10,687$12,941
Rough$7,824$10,003$12,069
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,427$12,794$15,114
Clean$10,132$12,421$14,651
Average$9,540$11,674$13,726
Rough$8,948$10,927$12,801
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,987$11,027$13,026
Clean$8,732$10,705$12,627
Average$8,222$10,062$11,830
Rough$7,712$9,418$11,032
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion w/Appearance 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,823$12,431$14,982
Clean$9,544$12,068$14,524
Average$8,987$11,343$13,607
Rough$8,430$10,617$12,689
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,343$13,918$16,442
Clean$11,022$13,512$15,938
Average$10,378$12,699$14,932
Rough$9,734$11,887$13,925
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you
Estimated values
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,565$11,736$13,864
Clean$9,294$11,393$13,439
Average$8,751$10,708$12,590
Rough$8,208$10,023$11,742
Sell my 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,285 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,157 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Tiguan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,285 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,157 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,285 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,157 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan ranges from $7,317 to $12,359, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.