Estimated values
2000 Volvo S70 Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,117
|$1,668
|$1,972
|Clean
|$984
|$1,473
|$1,742
|Average
|$719
|$1,083
|$1,281
|Rough
|$454
|$694
|$820
Estimated values
2000 Volvo S70 SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$977
|$1,403
|$1,639
|Clean
|$861
|$1,240
|$1,448
|Average
|$629
|$912
|$1,065
|Rough
|$397
|$584
|$682
Estimated values
2000 Volvo S70 GLT Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,087
|$1,816
|$2,215
|Clean
|$958
|$1,604
|$1,956
|Average
|$700
|$1,180
|$1,438
|Rough
|$442
|$756
|$921
Estimated values
2000 Volvo S70 T5 Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,142
|$1,866
|$2,263
|Clean
|$1,006
|$1,648
|$1,999
|Average
|$735
|$1,212
|$1,470
|Rough
|$464
|$776
|$941
Estimated values
2000 Volvo S70 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$845
|$1,430
|$1,751
|Clean
|$744
|$1,263
|$1,546
|Average
|$544
|$929
|$1,137
|Rough
|$343
|$595
|$728
Estimated values
2000 Volvo S70 GLT SE Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,128
|$1,604
|$1,867
|Clean
|$994
|$1,417
|$1,649
|Average
|$726
|$1,042
|$1,213
|Rough
|$458
|$668
|$776