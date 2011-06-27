  1. Home
2000 Volvo S70 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2000 Volvo S70 Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,117$1,668$1,972
Clean$984$1,473$1,742
Average$719$1,083$1,281
Rough$454$694$820
Estimated values
2000 Volvo S70 SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$977$1,403$1,639
Clean$861$1,240$1,448
Average$629$912$1,065
Rough$397$584$682
Estimated values
2000 Volvo S70 GLT Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,087$1,816$2,215
Clean$958$1,604$1,956
Average$700$1,180$1,438
Rough$442$756$921
Estimated values
2000 Volvo S70 T5 Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,142$1,866$2,263
Clean$1,006$1,648$1,999
Average$735$1,212$1,470
Rough$464$776$941
Estimated values
2000 Volvo S70 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$845$1,430$1,751
Clean$744$1,263$1,546
Average$544$929$1,137
Rough$343$595$728
Estimated values
2000 Volvo S70 GLT SE Turbo 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,128$1,604$1,867
Clean$994$1,417$1,649
Average$726$1,042$1,213
Rough$458$668$776
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Volvo S70 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Volvo S70. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Volvo S70 and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2000 Volvo S70 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.