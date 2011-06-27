Used 2018 Honda Civic Sedan Consumer Reviews

AJ , 07/22/2018 EX-L w/Navigation 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

21 of 23 people found this review helpful

Had the car for 45 days now, I drove it as a joke as I wanted to drive every 2018 in their line-up and I did, far and away the Civic, blew me away after owning 4 Accords in a row. I traded my 2011 Accord EXL in and its 8 inches shorter and has essentially the same cabin space. My major complaint is there are only three cup holders all located in the center counsel. They should have bubbled out the doors (all 4) and added 4 more cup holders. If you have owned a bunch of honda's in a row like me the technology is not quirky at all, you get the growth progression. Navigation is good, but sucks you can't use it while driving, quick fix is to program all of your locations and name and save them in advance, that way you can use them while in motion. The navigation is a built in Garmin and even tells you the posted speed limit on the road so you know how fast to go, a very important piece as the car has an eco mode (which I get 40-48 miles to the gallon on the highway driving like a normal human being), then you can pop it out of eco, in to normal drive and your car is extremely fast with the 1.5 turbo, you think it's quick in that mode, drop it into "S" for Sport Mode and hold onto your seats the car is fast. I've had several cars at stop lights or on the highway drive up and want to race. Yes, I've lost twice, I've beaten low end mustangs and camaro's with ease, I've beaten the SI Focus, and the SI Fiesta. Some upper level sport cars have gotten me but they rolled down their window at the stop light and couldn't believe they barely beat me. The brakes are phenomenal and so is the acceleration, the heated seats are the best I've ever had, the A/C doesn't have vents to the back seat...but that's not a deal breaker, my kids can still get cooled off it just takes a little longer. The leather is high-end and very comfortable. This is a driver's car for sure and your listening to an Accord lover. I test drove the new Accord that has the same engine and it was just okay, it was heavier, slower, bigger, and didn't have as much excitement on the inside, "yes," it had more cup holders and was a little more luxurious, whereas the Civic is a little more edgy and sporty. If you want the Accord that screams around the like the Civic, you have to get the 2.0T which will run you $35,800, I just couldn't do it, I already own a Pilot Touring and if I'm spending that kind of money I'm getting another Pilot, but not the 2016, 17, or 18, which are all junk "literally," The 2019 has just gone through a mid-model fix and is the one to buy in the new body style, otherwise stick with the 2012-15 models, your talking to a guy who has owned 2 Civics, 4 Accords, 3 Pilots, and 1 Odyssey. Rule of thumb with Honda, always buy the EXL, EXL with Nav, or Touring Models new or used. If you have to settle due to budget the EX works but you lose leather and heated seats and some other things as well. Don't even bother with a model below that....you will get your return on investment on the other models regardless of miles. I got 6K on trade for my 2011 Accord that had 145K miles on it. The trunk space in the Civic 4 door Sedan I have is huge, the leg room in the front seat and back seat is better than my 2011 Accord and I',\m 2012lbs and 6' tall. Even with my wife and three kids the turbo engine does it's thing and you don't lose performance due to the added weight. If your radio and nav behave weird, or abnormally, hold the audio button for 15 seconds and it will reboot like a phone, remember it's a computer and needs to be restarted every so often. One other quirk with the Nav is that I jump time zones for work, so when I leave the CST for the EST zone the Nav gives me the arrival time in the timezone I'm in, not the one I'm heading to, this is very primitive as this was worked out in the older honda's, but as soon as I'm in the EST time zone it adjusts itself, I've gotten used to it. For those who complain about gas mileage, it is a cap-less system, so take your time when pumping, and top off your tank several times by gradually pulling out the nozzle as you pump and pump slow at the end. If you drive like a grandma, the gas mileage will blow your mind, highway miles are nuts, if you like to have fun in town and use the turbo, which you will, you still get a good combo of in-town/hwy between 32-37 combined mpg, the car is just a driver's car and your going to want to get on it. With that said, the A/C, Nav, and cup-holder issue is not enough to make your have buyers remorse, I get complements all the time. I bought OEM mud-guards and put them on myself, I had it tinted, and I'm ordering the all-weather mats as I have the white exterior and black interior. This car is "tight," my wife takes it every chance she gets. I've drive the Acura ILX built on the same platform and my EXL with Nav blows it away on all level. There is nearly no road noise other than the throaty turbo when I'm getting on it, what a freakin' car!!!