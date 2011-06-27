Used 1994 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews
AMAZING
I love my honda, i have had it for 6 years, and it now has over 465k miles and only have had to do routine maintenance and minor things, never had a problem. Still runs and drives great has ice cold ac and still shifts and runs just like it did when i got it 6 years ago. I love taking it to the mountains and taking it camping and it has just always been a great family car. I will never trade it in no matter what... i will drive the car till it dies, then just install another motor once it does die, i always recommend Honda! I love my Honda!
Sally's one and only car
I have had the car for 21years and had little trouble with it. I take good care of it, It gets waxed at least once a year. I bought it new for 20,100.00 It is a Honda accord 4 door xl, It is white and never repainted. Timing belt has been changed twice. I had the muffler replaced in 2001 by Midas and recently had the muffler replaced again in 2015, Was charged only for labor. It's a good running car and had little trouble with it all these years. I have 157000 miles on it and it still runs good. Had the air conditioner fluid, recharged a/c is great. My children and grandchildren have driven it from time to time. I wouldn't trade it , I am hoping and waiting to get to 25 years .
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
1994 Accord EX 5sp coupe.
Bought my EX 2 door in Feb 2012, it had 38k on it, was garaged and babied at the dealership so it was like new...and 9 months later I still love the thing. Mileage, comfort and ride/handling along with reliability and durability were why I choose this particular year and model and so far, 10k miles or so, the car does not disappoint. I thought it would be too small and slow for a 6'+ 230 lb guy who prefers roomy musclecars but while it's almost too small for me...it's ok even on long trips and the acceleration is'nt too bad either. I put on a set of Continental Pro Contact Eco Plus which gave it a confident feel plus a new stereo head so...I'm happy as hell driving it. I'd buy it again
291K, Original clutch...
This is the best car I have ever owned! After 15 years and LOTS of miles, it has had no major repairs, never left me stranded, and always been fun to drive. I don't baby my car, either - it has spent almost all of its time without a garage, and I take it places that other people take their 4WDs. It holds my bikes, my kayaks, my dogs, and camping gear (maybe not all at the same time). It has been perfect for an active lifestyle. It is my 4th Honda and, even though they have all been good, this is the best of the bunch. I am going to have a party for it when we roll over 300,000 - and expect the clutch to last far beyond that...
Super HONDA
I got my 1994 Accord on auction, it had 132,000 miles on it at the time, now the engine gave out due to a busted heater hose, I ran it hot, it had 482,000 miles on it, this baby just kept on ticking. This was my second 94 Honda, my first had 413,000 miles, then I donated it. They had a 4 cyl, great pick-up, and about 35 mpg, and smooth to drive, Honda lover forever.
Sponsored cars related to the Accord
Related Used 1994 Honda Accord info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner