Used 1994 Honda Accord Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Accord
4.6
139 reviews
AMAZING

jdmbaby, 07/30/2012
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I love my honda, i have had it for 6 years, and it now has over 465k miles and only have had to do routine maintenance and minor things, never had a problem. Still runs and drives great has ice cold ac and still shifts and runs just like it did when i got it 6 years ago. I love taking it to the mountains and taking it camping and it has just always been a great family car. I will never trade it in no matter what... i will drive the car till it dies, then just install another motor once it does die, i always recommend Honda! I love my Honda!

Sally's one and only car

Sally Timmins, 09/20/2015
LX 4dr Sedan
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I have had the car for 21years and had little trouble with it. I take good care of it, It gets waxed at least once a year. I bought it new for 20,100.00 It is a Honda accord 4 door xl, It is white and never repainted. Timing belt has been changed twice. I had the muffler replaced in 2001 by Midas and recently had the muffler replaced again in 2015, Was charged only for labor. It's a good running car and had little trouble with it all these years. I have 157000 miles on it and it still runs good. Had the air conditioner fluid, recharged a/c is great. My children and grandchildren have driven it from time to time. I wouldn't trade it , I am hoping and waiting to get to 25 years .

1994 Accord EX 5sp coupe.

ejohn1, 12/18/2012
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Bought my EX 2 door in Feb 2012, it had 38k on it, was garaged and babied at the dealership so it was like new...and 9 months later I still love the thing. Mileage, comfort and ride/handling along with reliability and durability were why I choose this particular year and model and so far, 10k miles or so, the car does not disappoint. I thought it would be too small and slow for a 6'+ 230 lb guy who prefers roomy musclecars but while it's almost too small for me...it's ok even on long trips and the acceleration is'nt too bad either. I put on a set of Continental Pro Contact Eco Plus which gave it a confident feel plus a new stereo head so...I'm happy as hell driving it. I'd buy it again

291K, Original clutch...

Trillium, 07/01/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This is the best car I have ever owned! After 15 years and LOTS of miles, it has had no major repairs, never left me stranded, and always been fun to drive. I don't baby my car, either - it has spent almost all of its time without a garage, and I take it places that other people take their 4WDs. It holds my bikes, my kayaks, my dogs, and camping gear (maybe not all at the same time). It has been perfect for an active lifestyle. It is my 4th Honda and, even though they have all been good, this is the best of the bunch. I am going to have a party for it when we roll over 300,000 - and expect the clutch to last far beyond that...

Super HONDA

nando, 05/26/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I got my 1994 Accord on auction, it had 132,000 miles on it at the time, now the engine gave out due to a busted heater hose, I ran it hot, it had 482,000 miles on it, this baby just kept on ticking. This was my second 94 Honda, my first had 413,000 miles, then I donated it. They had a 4 cyl, great pick-up, and about 35 mpg, and smooth to drive, Honda lover forever.

Research Similar Vehicles