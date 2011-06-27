Used 2010 Honda Accord Crosstour Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Loving It!
I am loving my Crosstour. I bought the pearl diamond 4 EXL, Sporty look, luxury, Good Sound System, Nice Navi System, as well as Bluetooth. I like the height of the Crosstour, you don't have to kneel down to get into the car, you just slip right on in! When I drive it, it's like riding high, I can see the road. I like it's bulky, strong look. It doesn't look like a cheap Honda. Coming from a BMW that always needing TLC, this Honda is very reliable. Getting use to side view rear mirrors, it's nice that you don't have to break your neck trying to see if cars on on the side of you. This car is for good drivers and one who like quality.....
Excellent Choice
Purchased used in 2014 with 34k on the record. Has been to date an excellent choice for its reliability, performance and quality. Had its 70k service which took care of 2 recall notices, one regarding passenger airbag and another to correct a software issue affecting the torque converter, also the transmission oil was replaced under warranty. We paid nothing for these conveniences. Just hit 85k in 2017 no mechanical issues, problems or disappointments. Over 100k miles now, zero issues,
best car i have ever had
Had a 2005 accord leather v-6 which was great. Then switched to Subaru legacy to save a few bucks. Subaru was great but small, felt like I was putting the car on like a pair of pants. Decided to go back to Honda for comfort. Saw a great deal on the crosstour lease. drove it and loved it!! 375.00 nothing down with 16k a year lease. Went with 2 WD and cloth to save a few bucks. Could not be happier with the car. Actually too happy I am at 3000 miles after 2 months. Decent gas milage 21 MPH around town, got 27 driving from Philly to NY city a few weeks ago. Comfy and quite plenty of room. Only complaint is the head rest, leans too far forward. they need to fix this.
Would buy it all over again
After reaching 250000 trouble free miles on my CRV I decided to look for a different car. The Pilot seemed too big and I wanted something a little larger than the CRV, this was it. I'm 6'4" and fit very well in the Crosstour. Love the AWD, the Navi, bluetooth, great power and room. I like the height too, my 95 year old grandfather can get in and out with ease. The shock towers limit the cargo with a bit, but not a huge deal. Would be nice to be able to change the Navi voice, "she" sounds a little naggy sometimes. Only problem was with the dealer, Certified Used from Hidy Honda in OH. TERRIBLE. Would never buy a car from them again. Needed rear brakes after 6000 miles.
Pretty Good-Electrical System has Issues
We purchased a 2010 Accord Crosstour used with 39,000 miles. It has a smooth ride, is quiet, has a luxurious, roomy interior, and drives well. It is great for our family. The engine is smooth and has oodles of power and is pretty fuel efficient. The features are great and the design is very eye-catching. The problems: VCM sometimes shakes the car at certain speeds, and the electrical system is not great. The original battery had a cell failure at 45,000 miles, and then the ac compressor shorted out, draining the replacement battery 3 times before we figured out. We've had numerous other small electrical problems like locks not working and the radio malfunctioning ever since, but we figured out that the reason for this is because the car was accidentally jump-started backwards by a clueless coworker when the battery originally died, so it's not really the car's fault. The car now has 106,000 miles on it and has developed a few groans and squeaks but overall still runs well.
