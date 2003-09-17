Used 1993 GMC Yukon for Sale Near Me

Conley Buick GMC - Bradenton / Florida

Recent Arrival! CLEAN CARFAX-NO ACCIDENTS**, NEW TIRES**, FULLY DETAILED**, LOCAL TRADE**, NON-SMOKER**, CONLEY CUSTOM TRUCKS, MINT CONDITION, CUSTOM GT PAINT JOB, NEW FAULKEN TIRES, 5.7 V8, FULLY RESTORED, LOADED, LIKE NEW, BRAND NEW RED LEATHER, 57,490 ORIGINAL MILES. 1994 FULLY RESTORED YUKON WITH CUSTOM GT PAINT JOB, NEW FAULKEN TIRES, 5.7V8, 4 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, BRAND NEW RED LEATHER, FULLY RESTORED, CUSTOMER SPENT THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN OUR GM DEALERSHIP GETTING NEW LINES/ WIRES, EXCELLENT CONDITION, THIS TRUCK WILL BE ON OUR SHOWRROM IF YOU WNAT TO STOP BY AND SEE IT, BUT IT WONT LAST LONG.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1994 GMC Yukon with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

12 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKEK18K0RJ740669

Stock: C740669N

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020