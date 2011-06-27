Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,525
|$2,498
|$3,023
|Clean
|$1,368
|$2,241
|$2,712
|Average
|$1,055
|$1,727
|$2,090
|Rough
|$741
|$1,214
|$1,468
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,188
|$1,774
|$2,092
|Clean
|$1,065
|$1,592
|$1,877
|Average
|$821
|$1,227
|$1,446
|Rough
|$577
|$862
|$1,016
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,257
|$1,904
|$2,255
|Clean
|$1,128
|$1,708
|$2,023
|Average
|$870
|$1,317
|$1,559
|Rough
|$611
|$925
|$1,095
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,725
|$2,678
|$3,192
|Clean
|$1,548
|$2,403
|$2,864
|Average
|$1,194
|$1,852
|$2,207
|Rough
|$839
|$1,301
|$1,550
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,197
|$1,838
|$2,183
|Clean
|$1,074
|$1,649
|$1,959
|Average
|$828
|$1,271
|$1,509
|Rough
|$582
|$893
|$1,060
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,762
|$2,363
|$2,688
|Clean
|$1,581
|$2,120
|$2,411
|Average
|$1,218
|$1,634
|$1,858
|Rough
|$856
|$1,148
|$1,305
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,211
|$1,901
|$2,273
|Clean
|$1,087
|$1,705
|$2,039
|Average
|$838
|$1,314
|$1,571
|Rough
|$589
|$924
|$1,103
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,757
|$2,669
|$3,162
|Clean
|$1,576
|$2,394
|$2,836
|Average
|$1,215
|$1,846
|$2,186
|Rough
|$854
|$1,297
|$1,535
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,195
|$1,915
|$2,304
|Clean
|$1,073
|$1,719
|$2,067
|Average
|$827
|$1,325
|$1,593
|Rough
|$581
|$931
|$1,119
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,361
|$2,221
|$2,686
|Clean
|$1,221
|$1,993
|$2,409
|Average
|$942
|$1,536
|$1,857
|Rough
|$662
|$1,079
|$1,304
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,400
|$2,174
|$2,592
|Clean
|$1,256
|$1,950
|$2,325
|Average
|$968
|$1,503
|$1,792
|Rough
|$680
|$1,056
|$1,258
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,379
|$2,187
|$2,624
|Clean
|$1,238
|$1,962
|$2,354
|Average
|$954
|$1,513
|$1,814
|Rough
|$671
|$1,063
|$1,274
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,783
|$2,740
|$3,258
|Clean
|$1,600
|$2,458
|$2,922
|Average
|$1,233
|$1,895
|$2,252
|Rough
|$867
|$1,331
|$1,582
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,550
|$2,434
|$2,912
|Clean
|$1,390
|$2,184
|$2,613
|Average
|$1,072
|$1,683
|$2,013
|Rough
|$753
|$1,183
|$1,414
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,665
|$2,384
|$2,771
|Clean
|$1,494
|$2,138
|$2,486
|Average
|$1,151
|$1,648
|$1,916
|Rough
|$809
|$1,158
|$1,346
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,477
|$2,079
|$2,405
|Clean
|$1,326
|$1,865
|$2,157
|Average
|$1,022
|$1,438
|$1,662
|Rough
|$718
|$1,010
|$1,168
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,285
|$1,956
|$2,319
|Clean
|$1,153
|$1,755
|$2,080
|Average
|$889
|$1,353
|$1,603
|Rough
|$625
|$950
|$1,126
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,584
|$2,426
|$2,882
|Clean
|$1,422
|$2,177
|$2,585
|Average
|$1,096
|$1,678
|$1,992
|Rough
|$770
|$1,179
|$1,399