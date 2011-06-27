  1. Home
2000 GMC Sonoma Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,525$2,498$3,023
Clean$1,368$2,241$2,712
Average$1,055$1,727$2,090
Rough$741$1,214$1,468
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,188$1,774$2,092
Clean$1,065$1,592$1,877
Average$821$1,227$1,446
Rough$577$862$1,016
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab LB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,257$1,904$2,255
Clean$1,128$1,708$2,023
Average$870$1,317$1,559
Rough$611$925$1,095
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,725$2,678$3,192
Clean$1,548$2,403$2,864
Average$1,194$1,852$2,207
Rough$839$1,301$1,550
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,197$1,838$2,183
Clean$1,074$1,649$1,959
Average$828$1,271$1,509
Rough$582$893$1,060
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,762$2,363$2,688
Clean$1,581$2,120$2,411
Average$1,218$1,634$1,858
Rough$856$1,148$1,305
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,211$1,901$2,273
Clean$1,087$1,705$2,039
Average$838$1,314$1,571
Rough$589$924$1,103
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,757$2,669$3,162
Clean$1,576$2,394$2,836
Average$1,215$1,846$2,186
Rough$854$1,297$1,535
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,195$1,915$2,304
Clean$1,073$1,719$2,067
Average$827$1,325$1,593
Rough$581$931$1,119
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,361$2,221$2,686
Clean$1,221$1,993$2,409
Average$942$1,536$1,857
Rough$662$1,079$1,304
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,400$2,174$2,592
Clean$1,256$1,950$2,325
Average$968$1,503$1,792
Rough$680$1,056$1,258
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,379$2,187$2,624
Clean$1,238$1,962$2,354
Average$954$1,513$1,814
Rough$671$1,063$1,274
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,783$2,740$3,258
Clean$1,600$2,458$2,922
Average$1,233$1,895$2,252
Rough$867$1,331$1,582
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,550$2,434$2,912
Clean$1,390$2,184$2,613
Average$1,072$1,683$2,013
Rough$753$1,183$1,414
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,665$2,384$2,771
Clean$1,494$2,138$2,486
Average$1,151$1,648$1,916
Rough$809$1,158$1,346
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,477$2,079$2,405
Clean$1,326$1,865$2,157
Average$1,022$1,438$1,662
Rough$718$1,010$1,168
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.2L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,285$1,956$2,319
Clean$1,153$1,755$2,080
Average$889$1,353$1,603
Rough$625$950$1,126
Estimated values
2000 GMC Sonoma SLS Sport 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,584$2,426$2,882
Clean$1,422$2,177$2,585
Average$1,096$1,678$1,992
Rough$770$1,179$1,399
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 GMC Sonoma on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Sonoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,074 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,649 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sonoma is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Sonoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,074 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,649 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 GMC Sonoma, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 GMC Sonoma with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,074 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,649 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 GMC Sonoma. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 GMC Sonoma and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 GMC Sonoma ranges from $582 to $2,183, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 GMC Sonoma is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.