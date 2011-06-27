Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Aveo 5 LS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,403
|$2,014
|$2,385
|Clean
|$1,285
|$1,849
|$2,189
|Average
|$1,050
|$1,520
|$1,797
|Rough
|$814
|$1,191
|$1,405
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Aveo 5 1LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,798
|$2,673
|$3,204
|Clean
|$1,647
|$2,455
|$2,940
|Average
|$1,345
|$2,018
|$2,414
|Rough
|$1,044
|$1,581
|$1,888
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Aveo LS 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,541
|$2,249
|$2,678
|Clean
|$1,412
|$2,065
|$2,458
|Average
|$1,153
|$1,698
|$2,018
|Rough
|$895
|$1,330
|$1,578
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Aveo 2LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,801
|$2,658
|$3,177
|Clean
|$1,650
|$2,441
|$2,916
|Average
|$1,348
|$2,007
|$2,394
|Rough
|$1,046
|$1,572
|$1,872
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Aveo 1LT 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,817
|$2,683
|$3,207
|Clean
|$1,665
|$2,464
|$2,943
|Average
|$1,360
|$2,026
|$2,416
|Rough
|$1,055
|$1,587
|$1,889
Estimated values
2009 Chevrolet Aveo 5 2LT 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,771
|$2,634
|$3,157
|Clean
|$1,623
|$2,419
|$2,897
|Average
|$1,326
|$1,988
|$2,379
|Rough
|$1,029
|$1,558
|$1,860