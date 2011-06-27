Estimated values
1990 Eagle Talon 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,067
|$3,911
|$4,376
|Clean
|$2,709
|$3,463
|$3,877
|Average
|$1,992
|$2,568
|$2,879
|Rough
|$1,275
|$1,672
|$1,881
Estimated values
1990 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,527
|$4,418
|$4,909
|Clean
|$3,115
|$3,912
|$4,350
|Average
|$2,291
|$2,901
|$3,230
|Rough
|$1,466
|$1,889
|$2,110
Estimated values
1990 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,315
|$4,177
|$4,652
|Clean
|$2,928
|$3,699
|$4,121
|Average
|$2,153
|$2,742
|$3,060
|Rough
|$1,378
|$1,786
|$2,000