Used 1999 GMC Sonoma Consumer Reviews
Great ride for a truck
I was surprised how this truck handles in corners, I didn't expect that GM has some great things in their products. Well built and very reliable
This truck is too small!
This truck is cute, but that's about all it has going for it. There is no leg room, no arm room, put it this way, you might feel more comfortable in an airplane riding in coach. And please don't pick up a passenger, they'll hate you for it. Hopefully you don't live in a town with hills or mountains, because this little guy has no power. This is the type of vehicle you want to test drive for a few days or even rent.
Fun Truck
Fun to drive. Very responsive, quick but very rough ride.
Happy Sonoma owner
I've owned my '99 Sonoma for about a month now and am very happy with it. I bought it used with 69,000 miles on it, body is solid and rust free and the original white paint still looks decent. As far as I can tell everything still works on the truck except for a bad AC compressor that I have already replaced. It's a regular cab, 2.2l with a 5 speed trans, I'm happy with the acceleration. I calculated 26 mpg on my first tank of gas which is why I stepped up to a 4 cylinder truck, my old '92 Sonoma with a 4.3/auto was getting only about 17.5 mpg.
99 Sonoma SLS 4.3, v6, 4x4, 3 door
After going through 3 cars that did not last as long as they should have, I got this truck last year. It had 200000kms on it, the motor sounded like new. The previous owner did not replace the faulty gas gauge which meant changing the fuel pump. I ran out of gas twice before I learned and had the fuel pump replaced (the faulty sending unit is part of the pump). Also the passenger seat would not recline, a mistake at the factory so I bought a parts truck ( 2000 Blazer ) and took the seat from it. I got the truck for $6000, safieted and etested, but so far I have had to replace the rear brake lines, and 3 calipers, gas tank, fuel pump, and rad, signal light switch.
