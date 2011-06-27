Used 1999 GMC Sonoma Consumer Reviews

Great ride for a truck rocket3 , 11/04/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I was surprised how this truck handles in corners, I didn't expect that GM has some great things in their products. Well built and very reliable Report Abuse

This truck is too small! youngblooddale , 12/31/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This truck is cute, but that's about all it has going for it. There is no leg room, no arm room, put it this way, you might feel more comfortable in an airplane riding in coach. And please don't pick up a passenger, they'll hate you for it. Hopefully you don't live in a town with hills or mountains, because this little guy has no power. This is the type of vehicle you want to test drive for a few days or even rent.

Fun Truck Keithwilgus , 06/15/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Fun to drive. Very responsive, quick but very rough ride.

Happy Sonoma owner KENNE-BILL , 09/21/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've owned my '99 Sonoma for about a month now and am very happy with it. I bought it used with 69,000 miles on it, body is solid and rust free and the original white paint still looks decent. As far as I can tell everything still works on the truck except for a bad AC compressor that I have already replaced. It's a regular cab, 2.2l with a 5 speed trans, I'm happy with the acceleration. I calculated 26 mpg on my first tank of gas which is why I stepped up to a 4 cylinder truck, my old '92 Sonoma with a 4.3/auto was getting only about 17.5 mpg.