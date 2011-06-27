Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,788
|$44,722
|$47,915
|Clean
|$40,281
|$43,132
|$46,123
|Average
|$37,267
|$39,954
|$42,538
|Rough
|$34,253
|$36,776
|$38,953
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,753
|$39,997
|$43,452
|Clean
|$35,428
|$38,576
|$41,827
|Average
|$32,777
|$35,733
|$38,576
|Rough
|$30,126
|$32,891
|$35,325
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,141
|$40,324
|$44,687
|Clean
|$34,837
|$38,891
|$43,015
|Average
|$32,231
|$36,025
|$39,672
|Rough
|$29,624
|$33,160
|$36,329
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,381
|$51,743
|$55,406
|Clean
|$46,636
|$49,904
|$53,333
|Average
|$43,147
|$46,227
|$49,188
|Rough
|$39,658
|$42,550
|$45,043
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,497
|$57,853
|$61,559
|Clean
|$52,532
|$55,797
|$59,257
|Average
|$48,601
|$51,686
|$54,651
|Rough
|$44,671
|$47,574
|$50,045
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,402
|$37,268
|$41,300
|Clean
|$32,198
|$35,943
|$39,755
|Average
|$29,789
|$33,295
|$36,665
|Rough
|$27,380
|$30,646
|$33,576
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/1LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,185
|$38,819
|$42,638
|Clean
|$33,917
|$37,440
|$41,043
|Average
|$31,379
|$34,681
|$37,853
|Rough
|$28,841
|$31,922
|$34,663
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,224
|$39,459
|$42,898
|Clean
|$34,918
|$38,057
|$41,294
|Average
|$32,305
|$35,252
|$38,084
|Rough
|$29,693
|$32,448
|$34,875
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/3LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,742
|$55,177
|$58,936
|Clean
|$49,876
|$53,216
|$56,732
|Average
|$46,145
|$49,295
|$52,322
|Rough
|$42,413
|$45,374
|$47,913
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Convertible w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,904
|$41,323
|$44,956
|Clean
|$36,537
|$39,854
|$43,274
|Average
|$33,804
|$36,918
|$39,911
|Rough
|$31,070
|$33,981
|$36,548
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,854
|$40,100
|$43,558
|Clean
|$35,525
|$38,675
|$41,928
|Average
|$32,867
|$35,826
|$38,670
|Rough
|$30,209
|$32,976
|$35,411
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,714
|$36,893
|$40,258
|Clean
|$32,499
|$35,582
|$38,752
|Average
|$30,067
|$32,960
|$35,740
|Rough
|$27,636
|$30,338
|$32,728
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Convertible w/2LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,387
|$42,675
|$46,195
|Clean
|$37,966
|$41,159
|$44,467
|Average
|$35,126
|$38,126
|$41,011
|Rough
|$32,285
|$35,093
|$37,555
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Coupe w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,437
|$51,812
|$57,417
|Clean
|$44,762
|$49,971
|$55,269
|Average
|$41,413
|$46,289
|$50,973
|Rough
|$38,064
|$42,607
|$46,677
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/2LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,980
|$54,345
|$58,031
|Clean
|$49,142
|$52,414
|$55,860
|Average
|$45,465
|$48,552
|$51,518
|Rough
|$41,788
|$44,689
|$47,177
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,667
|$38,885
|$42,304
|Clean
|$34,381
|$37,503
|$40,722
|Average
|$31,809
|$34,740
|$37,557
|Rough
|$29,236
|$31,977
|$34,392
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 2dr Convertible w/1LZ (6.2L 8cyl S/C 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,855
|$52,218
|$55,885
|Clean
|$47,093
|$50,362
|$53,794
|Average
|$43,570
|$46,651
|$49,613
|Rough
|$40,046
|$42,940
|$45,432
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Z51 2dr Coupe w/3LT (6.2L 8cyl 7M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,442
|$42,429
|$45,654
|Clean
|$38,020
|$40,921
|$43,946
|Average
|$35,176
|$37,906
|$40,531
|Rough
|$32,331
|$34,891
|$37,115