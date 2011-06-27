Estimated values
2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,540
|$3,457
|$4,006
|Clean
|$2,328
|$3,172
|$3,675
|Average
|$1,904
|$2,602
|$3,013
|Rough
|$1,479
|$2,033
|$2,350
2009 Chrysler Sebring Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,211
|$2,995
|$3,466
|Clean
|$2,026
|$2,749
|$3,180
|Average
|$1,657
|$2,255
|$2,606
|Rough
|$1,288
|$1,761
|$2,033
2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/08 (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,029
|$2,742
|$3,170
|Clean
|$1,860
|$2,516
|$2,908
|Average
|$1,521
|$2,064
|$2,384
|Rough
|$1,182
|$1,612
|$1,860
2009 Chrysler Sebring LX 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,634
|$3,767
|$4,444
|Clean
|$2,414
|$3,457
|$4,077
|Average
|$1,974
|$2,836
|$3,342
|Rough
|$1,534
|$2,215
|$2,607
2009 Chrysler Sebring LX 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/08 (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,898
|$2,545
|$2,933
|Clean
|$1,739
|$2,335
|$2,691
|Average
|$1,422
|$1,916
|$2,206
|Rough
|$1,105
|$1,496
|$1,721
2009 Chrysler Sebring Limited 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,276
|$4,404
|$5,081
|Clean
|$3,002
|$4,041
|$4,661
|Average
|$2,455
|$3,316
|$3,821
|Rough
|$1,908
|$2,590
|$2,981
2009 Chrysler Sebring Limited 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/08 (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,481
|$3,357
|$3,883
|Clean
|$2,274
|$3,080
|$3,562
|Average
|$1,860
|$2,527
|$2,920
|Rough
|$1,445
|$1,974
|$2,278
2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,044
|$2,768
|$3,203
|Clean
|$1,873
|$2,540
|$2,938
|Average
|$1,532
|$2,084
|$2,409
|Rough
|$1,190
|$1,627
|$1,879