Estimated values
2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,540$3,457$4,006
Clean$2,328$3,172$3,675
Average$1,904$2,602$3,013
Rough$1,479$2,033$2,350
2009 Chrysler Sebring Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,211$2,995$3,466
Clean$2,026$2,749$3,180
Average$1,657$2,255$2,606
Rough$1,288$1,761$2,033
2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/08 (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,029$2,742$3,170
Clean$1,860$2,516$2,908
Average$1,521$2,064$2,384
Rough$1,182$1,612$1,860
2009 Chrysler Sebring LX 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,634$3,767$4,444
Clean$2,414$3,457$4,077
Average$1,974$2,836$3,342
Rough$1,534$2,215$2,607
2009 Chrysler Sebring LX 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/08 (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,898$2,545$2,933
Clean$1,739$2,335$2,691
Average$1,422$1,916$2,206
Rough$1,105$1,496$1,721
2009 Chrysler Sebring Limited 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,276$4,404$5,081
Clean$3,002$4,041$4,661
Average$2,455$3,316$3,821
Rough$1,908$2,590$2,981
2009 Chrysler Sebring Limited 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 11/08 (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,481$3,357$3,883
Clean$2,274$3,080$3,562
Average$1,860$2,527$2,920
Rough$1,445$1,974$2,278
2009 Chrysler Sebring Touring Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,044$2,768$3,203
Clean$1,873$2,540$2,938
Average$1,532$2,084$2,409
Rough$1,190$1,627$1,879
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Chrysler Sebring on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chrysler Sebring with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,739 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,335 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chrysler Sebring is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chrysler Sebring with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,739 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,335 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Chrysler Sebring, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Chrysler Sebring with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,739 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,335 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Chrysler Sebring. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Chrysler Sebring and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Chrysler Sebring ranges from $1,105 to $2,933, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Chrysler Sebring is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.