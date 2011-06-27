Estimated values
2002 Chrysler Voyager LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,070
|$1,885
|$2,314
|Clean
|$984
|$1,734
|$2,131
|Average
|$813
|$1,432
|$1,766
|Rough
|$642
|$1,130
|$1,400
2002 Chrysler Voyager eC 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$617
|$1,141
|$1,417
|Clean
|$567
|$1,050
|$1,305
|Average
|$469
|$867
|$1,081
|Rough
|$370
|$684
|$857
2002 Chrysler Voyager 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 3A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$965
|$1,585
|$1,910
|Clean
|$888
|$1,458
|$1,760
|Average
|$734
|$1,204
|$1,458
|Rough
|$579
|$950
|$1,156