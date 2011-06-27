Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,305
|$3,555
|$4,183
|Clean
|$2,059
|$3,176
|$3,748
|Average
|$1,568
|$2,418
|$2,877
|Rough
|$1,076
|$1,660
|$2,007
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,938
|$2,948
|$3,454
|Clean
|$1,732
|$2,634
|$3,095
|Average
|$1,318
|$2,005
|$2,376
|Rough
|$905
|$1,376
|$1,657
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,235
|$5,365
|$6,440
|Clean
|$2,890
|$4,793
|$5,770
|Average
|$2,200
|$3,649
|$4,429
|Rough
|$1,510
|$2,505
|$3,089
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,719
|$4,127
|$4,832
|Clean
|$2,429
|$3,687
|$4,329
|Average
|$1,849
|$2,807
|$3,323
|Rough
|$1,269
|$1,927
|$2,318
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,535
|$3,743
|$4,346
|Clean
|$2,264
|$3,344
|$3,893
|Average
|$1,724
|$2,546
|$2,989
|Rough
|$1,183
|$1,748
|$2,085
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,922
|$3,601
|$3,925
|Clean
|$2,610
|$3,217
|$3,517
|Average
|$1,987
|$2,449
|$2,700
|Rough
|$1,364
|$1,682
|$1,883
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS 3dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,701
|$3,790
|$4,328
|Clean
|$2,413
|$3,386
|$3,878
|Average
|$1,837
|$2,578
|$2,977
|Rough
|$1,261
|$1,770
|$2,076
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,122
|$3,371
|$3,999
|Clean
|$1,896
|$3,011
|$3,583
|Average
|$1,443
|$2,293
|$2,751
|Rough
|$990
|$1,574
|$1,919
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,443
|$3,743
|$4,395
|Clean
|$2,182
|$3,344
|$3,937
|Average
|$1,661
|$2,546
|$3,023
|Rough
|$1,140
|$1,748
|$2,108
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,974
|$4,853
|$5,801
|Clean
|$2,657
|$4,336
|$5,198
|Average
|$2,022
|$3,301
|$3,990
|Rough
|$1,388
|$2,266
|$2,783
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,347
|$1,943
|$2,240
|Clean
|$1,204
|$1,736
|$2,007
|Average
|$916
|$1,322
|$1,541
|Rough
|$629
|$907
|$1,075
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,222
|$3,498
|$4,140
|Clean
|$1,985
|$3,125
|$3,709
|Average
|$1,511
|$2,379
|$2,848
|Rough
|$1,037
|$1,633
|$1,986
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,918
|$2,798
|$3,236
|Clean
|$1,714
|$2,499
|$2,899
|Average
|$1,304
|$1,903
|$2,226
|Rough
|$895
|$1,306
|$1,552
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 2dr Regular Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,321
|$3,787
|$4,527
|Clean
|$2,073
|$3,383
|$4,056
|Average
|$1,578
|$2,576
|$3,114
|Rough
|$1,083
|$1,768
|$2,172
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 3dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,128
|$3,302
|$3,891
|Clean
|$1,901
|$2,950
|$3,486
|Average
|$1,447
|$2,246
|$2,676
|Rough
|$993
|$1,542
|$1,867
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT 3dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,468
|$2,397
|$2,866
|Clean
|$1,312
|$2,141
|$2,568
|Average
|$999
|$1,630
|$1,971
|Rough
|$685
|$1,119
|$1,375
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,610
|$3,772
|$4,349
|Clean
|$2,331
|$3,370
|$3,897
|Average
|$1,775
|$2,566
|$2,992
|Rough
|$1,218
|$1,761
|$2,086
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,736
|$4,465
|$5,337
|Clean
|$2,444
|$3,989
|$4,781
|Average
|$1,860
|$3,037
|$3,671
|Rough
|$1,277
|$2,085
|$2,560