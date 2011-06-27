  1. Home
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,305$3,555$4,183
Clean$2,059$3,176$3,748
Average$1,568$2,418$2,877
Rough$1,076$1,660$2,007
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,938$2,948$3,454
Clean$1,732$2,634$3,095
Average$1,318$2,005$2,376
Rough$905$1,376$1,657
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,235$5,365$6,440
Clean$2,890$4,793$5,770
Average$2,200$3,649$4,429
Rough$1,510$2,505$3,089
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,719$4,127$4,832
Clean$2,429$3,687$4,329
Average$1,849$2,807$3,323
Rough$1,269$1,927$2,318
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,535$3,743$4,346
Clean$2,264$3,344$3,893
Average$1,724$2,546$2,989
Rough$1,183$1,748$2,085
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,922$3,601$3,925
Clean$2,610$3,217$3,517
Average$1,987$2,449$2,700
Rough$1,364$1,682$1,883
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS 3dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,701$3,790$4,328
Clean$2,413$3,386$3,878
Average$1,837$2,578$2,977
Rough$1,261$1,770$2,076
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,122$3,371$3,999
Clean$1,896$3,011$3,583
Average$1,443$2,293$2,751
Rough$990$1,574$1,919
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,443$3,743$4,395
Clean$2,182$3,344$3,937
Average$1,661$2,546$3,023
Rough$1,140$1,748$2,108
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,974$4,853$5,801
Clean$2,657$4,336$5,198
Average$2,022$3,301$3,990
Rough$1,388$2,266$2,783
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,347$1,943$2,240
Clean$1,204$1,736$2,007
Average$916$1,322$1,541
Rough$629$907$1,075
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LS 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,222$3,498$4,140
Clean$1,985$3,125$3,709
Average$1,511$2,379$2,848
Rough$1,037$1,633$1,986
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,918$2,798$3,236
Clean$1,714$2,499$2,899
Average$1,304$1,903$2,226
Rough$895$1,306$1,552
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 2dr Regular Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,321$3,787$4,527
Clean$2,073$3,383$4,056
Average$1,578$2,576$3,114
Rough$1,083$1,768$2,172
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD 3dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,128$3,302$3,891
Clean$1,901$2,950$3,486
Average$1,447$2,246$2,676
Rough$993$1,542$1,867
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT 3dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,468$2,397$2,866
Clean$1,312$2,141$2,568
Average$999$1,630$1,971
Rough$685$1,119$1,375
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 LT 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,610$3,772$4,349
Clean$2,331$3,370$3,897
Average$1,775$2,566$2,992
Rough$1,218$1,761$2,086
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,736$4,465$5,337
Clean$2,444$3,989$4,781
Average$1,860$3,037$3,671
Rough$1,277$2,085$2,560
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,896 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,011 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,896 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,011 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,896 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,011 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 ranges from $990 to $3,999, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.