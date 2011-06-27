Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,799
|$30,004
|$32,259
|Clean
|$26,905
|$29,034
|$31,198
|Average
|$25,116
|$27,095
|$29,076
|Rough
|$23,326
|$25,156
|$26,953
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,259
|$28,040
|$30,868
|Clean
|$24,446
|$27,133
|$29,852
|Average
|$22,821
|$25,321
|$27,821
|Rough
|$21,195
|$23,509
|$25,790
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,657
|$24,716
|$25,815
|Clean
|$22,895
|$23,917
|$24,966
|Average
|$21,373
|$22,319
|$23,267
|Rough
|$19,850
|$20,722
|$21,569
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,416
|$22,338
|$25,300
|Clean
|$18,791
|$21,616
|$24,467
|Average
|$17,542
|$20,172
|$22,803
|Rough
|$16,292
|$18,728
|$21,138
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,717
|$31,240
|$32,811
|Clean
|$28,761
|$30,230
|$31,731
|Average
|$26,849
|$28,211
|$29,573
|Rough
|$24,936
|$26,191
|$27,414
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,181
|$23,679
|$26,219
|Clean
|$20,499
|$22,914
|$25,356
|Average
|$19,136
|$21,383
|$23,631
|Rough
|$17,773
|$19,852
|$21,906
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,816
|$29,759
|$31,750
|Clean
|$26,921
|$28,797
|$30,705
|Average
|$25,131
|$26,873
|$28,616
|Rough
|$23,340
|$24,950
|$26,527
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,223
|$23,266
|$26,350
|Clean
|$19,572
|$22,514
|$25,483
|Average
|$18,270
|$21,010
|$23,750
|Rough
|$16,969
|$19,506
|$22,016
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,751
|$37,532
|$40,375
|Clean
|$33,633
|$36,319
|$39,046
|Average
|$31,396
|$33,893
|$36,390
|Rough
|$29,160
|$31,467
|$33,733
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,928
|$24,077
|$27,270
|Clean
|$20,255
|$23,299
|$26,373
|Average
|$18,908
|$21,743
|$24,579
|Rough
|$17,561
|$20,186
|$22,785
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,517
|$22,454
|$25,431
|Clean
|$18,889
|$21,728
|$24,594
|Average
|$17,633
|$20,277
|$22,921
|Rough
|$16,377
|$18,826
|$21,248
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,859
|$27,450
|$31,090
|Clean
|$23,091
|$26,563
|$30,067
|Average
|$21,556
|$24,789
|$28,021
|Rough
|$20,020
|$23,014
|$25,976
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,834
|$17,662
|$19,521
|Clean
|$15,324
|$17,091
|$18,878
|Average
|$14,305
|$15,949
|$17,594
|Rough
|$13,286
|$14,808
|$16,310
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,673
|$28,386
|$32,151
|Clean
|$23,879
|$27,469
|$31,093
|Average
|$22,292
|$25,634
|$28,978
|Rough
|$20,704
|$23,799
|$26,862
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,115
|$26,593
|$30,119
|Clean
|$22,371
|$25,734
|$29,128
|Average
|$20,883
|$24,015
|$27,147
|Rough
|$19,396
|$22,296
|$25,165
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,715
|$43,390
|$49,143
|Clean
|$36,501
|$41,987
|$47,526
|Average
|$34,074
|$39,183
|$44,293
|Rough
|$31,646
|$36,378
|$41,059
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,594
|$44,468
|$47,413
|Clean
|$40,256
|$43,031
|$45,853
|Average
|$37,579
|$40,156
|$42,734
|Rough
|$34,902
|$37,282
|$39,614
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,240
|$31,876
|$34,564
|Clean
|$28,299
|$30,846
|$33,427
|Average
|$26,417
|$28,785
|$31,153
|Rough
|$24,535
|$26,725
|$28,879
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,457
|$22,656
|$24,895
|Clean
|$19,799
|$21,924
|$24,076
|Average
|$18,482
|$20,460
|$22,438
|Rough
|$17,166
|$18,995
|$20,800
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,552
|$27,418
|$30,332
|Clean
|$23,762
|$26,532
|$29,334
|Average
|$22,182
|$24,759
|$27,338
|Rough
|$20,602
|$22,987
|$25,342
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,664
|$38,453
|$41,304
|Clean
|$34,516
|$37,210
|$39,946
|Average
|$32,221
|$34,725
|$37,228
|Rough
|$29,926
|$32,239
|$34,510
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,266
|$31,296
|$34,379
|Clean
|$27,356
|$30,284
|$33,248
|Average
|$25,537
|$28,261
|$30,986
|Rough
|$23,718
|$26,238
|$28,724
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,254
|$40,560
|$45,938
|Clean
|$34,120
|$39,249
|$44,427
|Average
|$31,851
|$36,628
|$41,404
|Rough
|$29,582
|$34,006
|$38,382
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,610
|$24,862
|$28,159
|Clean
|$20,915
|$24,059
|$27,233
|Average
|$19,524
|$22,452
|$25,380
|Rough
|$18,133
|$20,844
|$23,527
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,541
|$41,650
|$45,832
|Clean
|$36,333
|$40,304
|$44,324
|Average
|$33,917
|$37,612
|$41,308
|Rough
|$31,501
|$34,920
|$38,293
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,150
|$28,184
|$30,265
|Clean
|$25,309
|$27,273
|$29,269
|Average
|$23,626
|$25,451
|$27,278
|Rough
|$21,943
|$23,629
|$25,287
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,254
|$35,675
|$38,154
|Clean
|$32,184
|$34,522
|$36,899
|Average
|$30,044
|$32,216
|$34,389
|Rough
|$27,904
|$29,910
|$31,879
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,934
|$41,654
|$44,441
|Clean
|$37,681
|$40,308
|$42,979
|Average
|$35,175
|$37,615
|$40,055
|Rough
|$32,670
|$34,923
|$37,131
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,830
|$39,147
|$42,531
|Clean
|$34,677
|$37,882
|$41,132
|Average
|$32,371
|$35,352
|$38,334
|Rough
|$30,065
|$32,821
|$35,535
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,791
|$24,857
|$26,963
|Clean
|$22,058
|$24,053
|$26,076
|Average
|$20,591
|$22,446
|$24,302
|Rough
|$19,124
|$20,840
|$22,528
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,216
|$26,709
|$30,250
|Clean
|$22,469
|$25,846
|$29,255
|Average
|$20,975
|$24,119
|$27,265
|Rough
|$19,481
|$22,393
|$25,275
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,588
|$24,012
|$26,478
|Clean
|$20,894
|$23,236
|$25,607
|Average
|$19,504
|$21,684
|$23,865
|Rough
|$18,115
|$20,132
|$22,123
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,330
|$27,526
|$29,768
|Clean
|$24,515
|$26,636
|$28,788
|Average
|$22,885
|$24,857
|$26,830
|Rough
|$21,254
|$23,077
|$24,871
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,986
|$32,197
|$36,467
|Clean
|$27,086
|$31,157
|$35,267
|Average
|$25,284
|$29,075
|$32,868
|Rough
|$23,483
|$26,994
|$30,468