Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,799$30,004$32,259
Clean$26,905$29,034$31,198
Average$25,116$27,095$29,076
Rough$23,326$25,156$26,953
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,259$28,040$30,868
Clean$24,446$27,133$29,852
Average$22,821$25,321$27,821
Rough$21,195$23,509$25,790
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,657$24,716$25,815
Clean$22,895$23,917$24,966
Average$21,373$22,319$23,267
Rough$19,850$20,722$21,569
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,416$22,338$25,300
Clean$18,791$21,616$24,467
Average$17,542$20,172$22,803
Rough$16,292$18,728$21,138
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,717$31,240$32,811
Clean$28,761$30,230$31,731
Average$26,849$28,211$29,573
Rough$24,936$26,191$27,414
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,181$23,679$26,219
Clean$20,499$22,914$25,356
Average$19,136$21,383$23,631
Rough$17,773$19,852$21,906
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,816$29,759$31,750
Clean$26,921$28,797$30,705
Average$25,131$26,873$28,616
Rough$23,340$24,950$26,527
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,223$23,266$26,350
Clean$19,572$22,514$25,483
Average$18,270$21,010$23,750
Rough$16,969$19,506$22,016
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,751$37,532$40,375
Clean$33,633$36,319$39,046
Average$31,396$33,893$36,390
Rough$29,160$31,467$33,733
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,928$24,077$27,270
Clean$20,255$23,299$26,373
Average$18,908$21,743$24,579
Rough$17,561$20,186$22,785
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,517$22,454$25,431
Clean$18,889$21,728$24,594
Average$17,633$20,277$22,921
Rough$16,377$18,826$21,248
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,859$27,450$31,090
Clean$23,091$26,563$30,067
Average$21,556$24,789$28,021
Rough$20,020$23,014$25,976
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,834$17,662$19,521
Clean$15,324$17,091$18,878
Average$14,305$15,949$17,594
Rough$13,286$14,808$16,310
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,673$28,386$32,151
Clean$23,879$27,469$31,093
Average$22,292$25,634$28,978
Rough$20,704$23,799$26,862
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,115$26,593$30,119
Clean$22,371$25,734$29,128
Average$20,883$24,015$27,147
Rough$19,396$22,296$25,165
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,715$43,390$49,143
Clean$36,501$41,987$47,526
Average$34,074$39,183$44,293
Rough$31,646$36,378$41,059
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,594$44,468$47,413
Clean$40,256$43,031$45,853
Average$37,579$40,156$42,734
Rough$34,902$37,282$39,614
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,240$31,876$34,564
Clean$28,299$30,846$33,427
Average$26,417$28,785$31,153
Rough$24,535$26,725$28,879
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,457$22,656$24,895
Clean$19,799$21,924$24,076
Average$18,482$20,460$22,438
Rough$17,166$18,995$20,800
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,552$27,418$30,332
Clean$23,762$26,532$29,334
Average$22,182$24,759$27,338
Rough$20,602$22,987$25,342
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,664$38,453$41,304
Clean$34,516$37,210$39,946
Average$32,221$34,725$37,228
Rough$29,926$32,239$34,510
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,266$31,296$34,379
Clean$27,356$30,284$33,248
Average$25,537$28,261$30,986
Rough$23,718$26,238$28,724
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,254$40,560$45,938
Clean$34,120$39,249$44,427
Average$31,851$36,628$41,404
Rough$29,582$34,006$38,382
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,610$24,862$28,159
Clean$20,915$24,059$27,233
Average$19,524$22,452$25,380
Rough$18,133$20,844$23,527
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,541$41,650$45,832
Clean$36,333$40,304$44,324
Average$33,917$37,612$41,308
Rough$31,501$34,920$38,293
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,150$28,184$30,265
Clean$25,309$27,273$29,269
Average$23,626$25,451$27,278
Rough$21,943$23,629$25,287
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty King Ranch 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,254$35,675$38,154
Clean$32,184$34,522$36,899
Average$30,044$32,216$34,389
Rough$27,904$29,910$31,879
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,934$41,654$44,441
Clean$37,681$40,308$42,979
Average$35,175$37,615$40,055
Rough$32,670$34,923$37,131
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,830$39,147$42,531
Clean$34,677$37,882$41,132
Average$32,371$35,352$38,334
Rough$30,065$32,821$35,535
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr SuperCab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,791$24,857$26,963
Clean$22,058$24,053$26,076
Average$20,591$22,446$24,302
Rough$19,124$20,840$22,528
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,216$26,709$30,250
Clean$22,469$25,846$29,255
Average$20,975$24,119$27,265
Rough$19,481$22,393$25,275
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,588$24,012$26,478
Clean$20,894$23,236$25,607
Average$19,504$21,684$23,865
Rough$18,115$20,132$22,123
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,330$27,526$29,768
Clean$24,515$26,636$28,788
Average$22,885$24,857$26,830
Rough$21,254$23,077$24,871
Estimated values
2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat 4dr SuperCab 4WD SB (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,986$32,197$36,467
Clean$27,086$31,157$35,267
Average$25,284$29,075$32,868
Rough$23,483$26,994$30,468
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,324 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,091 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-250 Super Duty is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,324 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,091 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,324 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,091 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty ranges from $13,286 to $19,521, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 Ford F-250 Super Duty is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.