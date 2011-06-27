  1. Home
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,513$15,731$18,052
Clean$11,794$14,818$16,977
Average$10,357$12,994$14,827
Rough$8,919$11,169$12,676
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,085$19,211$21,483
Clean$15,161$18,097$20,204
Average$13,313$15,868$17,645
Rough$11,464$13,640$15,085
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,916$19,874$22,732
Clean$15,001$18,721$21,378
Average$13,173$16,416$18,670
Rough$11,344$14,111$15,962
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,484$19,699$22,737
Clean$14,594$18,557$21,383
Average$12,815$16,272$18,674
Rough$11,036$13,987$15,966
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,249$18,111$20,195
Clean$14,373$17,060$18,992
Average$12,621$14,960$16,586
Rough$10,869$12,859$14,180
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,984$15,368$17,805
Clean$11,295$14,477$16,745
Average$9,918$12,694$14,624
Rough$8,541$10,912$12,503
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,314$24,457$27,467
Clean$19,147$23,039$25,831
Average$16,813$20,202$22,559
Rough$14,478$17,365$19,287
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,125$14,400$16,757
Clean$10,486$13,565$15,759
Average$9,208$11,894$13,763
Rough$7,929$10,224$11,767
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,686$14,932$17,271
Clean$11,015$14,066$16,242
Average$9,672$12,334$14,185
Rough$8,329$10,602$12,127
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,643$12,321$14,251
Clean$9,089$11,607$13,402
Average$7,981$10,178$11,704
Rough$6,873$8,748$10,007
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,437$18,971$21,531
Clean$14,550$17,871$20,248
Average$12,776$15,670$17,683
Rough$11,002$13,470$15,119
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,333$9,684$11,373
Clean$6,912$9,122$10,696
Average$6,069$7,999$9,341
Rough$5,227$6,876$7,986
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,298$24,885$28,205
Clean$19,132$23,442$26,525
Average$16,800$20,555$23,165
Rough$14,467$17,669$19,805
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,237$21,441$25,178
Clean$15,304$20,197$23,679
Average$13,438$17,710$20,679
Rough$11,572$15,223$17,680
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,801$14,262$16,749
Clean$10,180$13,435$15,751
Average$8,939$11,781$13,756
Rough$7,698$10,127$11,761
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,423$14,871$17,353
Clean$10,767$14,009$16,319
Average$9,454$12,284$14,252
Rough$8,141$10,559$12,185
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,636$17,173$19,726
Clean$12,853$16,177$18,551
Average$11,286$14,185$16,201
Rough$9,719$12,193$13,851
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,369$17,654$20,732
Clean$12,600$16,630$19,497
Average$11,064$14,582$17,027
Rough$9,528$12,534$14,558
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,389$15,897$18,424
Clean$11,677$14,975$17,327
Average$10,253$13,131$15,132
Rough$8,830$11,287$12,937
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,380$14,546$16,829
Clean$10,726$13,703$15,826
Average$9,418$12,016$13,822
Rough$8,111$10,328$11,817
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,676$16,225$18,782
Clean$11,947$15,284$17,663
Average$10,491$13,402$15,426
Rough$9,034$11,520$13,189
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,225$23,583$26,737
Clean$18,120$22,215$25,145
Average$15,911$19,480$21,960
Rough$13,702$16,744$18,775
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,755$19,483$22,880
Clean$13,907$18,353$21,517
Average$12,211$16,093$18,792
Rough$10,516$13,833$16,066
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,142$15,343$17,652
Clean$11,445$14,453$16,600
Average$10,049$12,674$14,498
Rough$8,654$10,894$12,395
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,594$17,104$19,637
Clean$12,813$16,112$18,467
Average$11,251$14,128$16,128
Rough$9,689$12,144$13,789
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,088$19,941$22,728
Clean$15,163$18,785$21,374
Average$13,315$16,472$18,666
Rough$11,466$14,159$15,959
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,620$19,306$22,672
Clean$13,780$18,186$21,322
Average$12,100$15,947$18,621
Rough$10,420$13,708$15,920
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,425$16,849$19,320
Clean$12,654$15,871$18,169
Average$11,111$13,917$15,867
Rough$9,568$11,963$13,566
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,089 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,607 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,089 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,607 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,089 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,607 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ranges from $6,873 to $14,251, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.