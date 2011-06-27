  1. Home
Used 1995 GMC Sonoma Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG232323
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg21/26 mpg21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/520.0 mi.420.0/520.0 mi.420.0/520.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG232323
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm130 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 5200 rpm118 hp @ 5200 rpm118 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle41.3 ft.36.9 ft.39.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.5 in.39.5 in.39.5 in.
Front leg room43.2 in.43.2 in.43.2 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Measurements
Length203.7 in.188.8 in.204.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.6000 lbs.6000 lbs.
Curb weight3140 lbs.2946 lbs.3185 lbs.
Gross weight4600 lbs.4200 lbs.4600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.7.2 in.6.8 in.
Height62.2 in.62.1 in.62.1 in.
Maximum payload1460.0 lbs.1257.0 lbs.1606.0 lbs.
Wheel base122.9 in.108.3 in.117.9 in.
Width67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gray Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Indigo Metallic
  • Dove Gray
  • Dark Autumnwood Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Raspberry Metallic
  • Dark Red
  • Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Victory Red
  • Dark Blue
  • White
  • Bright Teal Metallic
  • Light Slate Gray Metallic
  • Cherry Red Metallic
  • Radar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Khaki
  • Bright Red
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
