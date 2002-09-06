Used 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500 for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following GMC Sierra Classic 1500 searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the GMC Sierra Classic 1500
Read recent reviews for the GMC Sierra Classic 1500
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.86 Reviews
Report abuse
scott cavaness,06/09/2002
Good history of running efficiently without breakdown or problems. Look and inside leather has received many compliments with the extended cab allows great 5 seating capability.