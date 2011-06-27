  1. Home
1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy cab. Powerful V8 engine options. Traditional truck styling.
  • Design isn't cutting edge, premium brands carry a premium price, why no fourth door?
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

GM has figured out a way to steal some thunder from the Dodge Ram and the new Ford F-Series. Their entire line of truck engines is infused with notable horsepower and torque output figures, which goes a long way toward selling the consumer on these aging pickups.

Every Sierra gasoline engine, from the base V6 to the king-of-the-hill V8, benefits from Vortec technology which provides healthy power and torque ratings. For example, the standard 4300 V6 makes an ample 200 horsepower, and the optional 5700 V8 is a much more satisfying powerplant than Ford's new overhead cam designs. Also available are regular- and heavy-duty turbodiesels sporting 6.5 liters of displacement. All Sierras have four-wheel antilock braking.

The optional side access panel makes the extended cab model a true family vehicle. Loading cargo into the rear of the cab is much easier, too. To qualify for the side access panel, you must order a 1500-series extended cab equipped with SLE or SLT trim and a Vortec 5000 or Vortec 5700 engine mated to an automatic transmission. In contrast though, for 1999, Ford and Dodge will offer rear doors on both sides of their respective trucks. The Sierra's door deficiency will not be addressed until the 2000 model year, at the earliest.

Creature comforts aren't forgotten in the Sierra. Automakers are constantly trying to make their trucks more car-like, so GM has made rear seat heating ducts standard on the Sierra extended cab. Shoulder belts are height adjustable to fit a variety of physiques, and upholstery choices include leather. Heck, you'd hardly know this was a truck, especially with the passenger car tires that give some versions of the Sierra a nicer ride and quieter interior.

Improvements for 1999 are limited to some new exterior colors. An all-new Sierra is due in late-1998 as a 1999 model, so revisions this year are understandably minimal. Why introduce the 1999 Sierra with the upcoming debut of an all-new Sierra right around the corner? Well, it seems that GMC was running into Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) problems. In order to get around this, GMC began selling 1999 models early. Problem solved, for now.

Although Chevrolet's own C/K Series garners the greatest amount of publicity, GMC's equivalents are pretty strong sellers themselves. Sierras, in fact, account for close to half of GMC output. Americans continue to clamor for burly pickups, whether for their macho image or for real down and dirty work. Whether you choose a light-duty two-wheel-drive (C1500) or the massive four-wheel-drive K3500 Club Coupe on a 155.5-inch wheelbase, GMC gives both Chevrolet and its Ford/Dodge rivals a run for their money.

1999 Highlights

With an all-new Sierra 1500 just months away, changes are limited to a few new colors.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

gmcresalereview
scott cavaness,06/09/2002
Good history of running efficiently without breakdown or problems. Look and inside leather has received many compliments with the extended cab allows great 5 seating capability.
Love this Truck
Bobby E,08/14/2009
I have had many cars and trucks foreign and domestic. By far this is the best and most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. We live on acreage and the 4x4 is like a billy goat. The only thing mechanical that has needed to be replaced are the power window motors and the gas pick-up in the gas tank. I have not even needed a brake job probably because I do little towing and it is driven more like a passenger car. I take very good care of my truck,oil and transmission fluid changes, wash and wax and I am careful when I use the 4x4. Gas mileage around town is 15-16 and on the interstate 18-19. It is more comfortable on trips than our cars. Feel very safe in all kinds of weather. Love it.
The best truck I have had
Scott Thornton,06/14/2002
I bought this truck for the price I got on it. I have not been dissapointed. It only has the 305 automatic so when I put my travel trailer (750 pound tounge, 10000 actual)it is a bit sluggish and it kills the gas milage. I have added a freer flowing exhaust and air filter and routinly get 17 mpg city and 25 on the road. I baby it though. The looks are spot on for me and my son plans on buying the truck from me in a few years. If you get a good deal on one of these trucks GET IT!! you wont regret it
330000 @ uses no oil
rocky,04/24/2010
I have put over 300000 miles and never touched the inside of the motor. 5.3 i think. It gets 18 mpg. I have a 345 rear end, auto. Used both in construction work and pleasure. Has been an excellent pickup, and still looks good. Did replace transmission @ 235000.
See all 6 reviews of the 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
