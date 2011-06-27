  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra Classic 1500
  4. Used 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Sierra Classic 1500
5(83%)4(17%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Write a review
See all Sierra Classic 1500s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,589 - $3,312
Used Sierra Classic 1500 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

gmcresalereview

scott cavaness, 06/09/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Good history of running efficiently without breakdown or problems. Look and inside leather has received many compliments with the extended cab allows great 5 seating capability.

Report Abuse

Love this Truck

Bobby E, 08/14/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have had many cars and trucks foreign and domestic. By far this is the best and most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. We live on acreage and the 4x4 is like a billy goat. The only thing mechanical that has needed to be replaced are the power window motors and the gas pick-up in the gas tank. I have not even needed a brake job probably because I do little towing and it is driven more like a passenger car. I take very good care of my truck,oil and transmission fluid changes, wash and wax and I am careful when I use the 4x4. Gas mileage around town is 15-16 and on the interstate 18-19. It is more comfortable on trips than our cars. Feel very safe in all kinds of weather. Love it.

Report Abuse

The best truck I have had

Scott Thornton, 06/14/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck for the price I got on it. I have not been dissapointed. It only has the 305 automatic so when I put my travel trailer (750 pound tounge, 10000 actual)it is a bit sluggish and it kills the gas milage. I have added a freer flowing exhaust and air filter and routinly get 17 mpg city and 25 on the road. I baby it though. The looks are spot on for me and my son plans on buying the truck from me in a few years. If you get a good deal on one of these trucks GET IT!! you wont regret it

Report Abuse

330000 @ uses no oil

rocky, 04/24/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have put over 300000 miles and never touched the inside of the motor. 5.3 i think. It gets 18 mpg. I have a 345 rear end, auto. Used both in construction work and pleasure. Has been an excellent pickup, and still looks good. Did replace transmission @ 235000.

Report Abuse

GREAT TRUCK THROUGHOUT!

bassrus, 10/12/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I'VE OWNED THIS TRUCK FOR 3 YEARS WITH GREAT ENJOYMENT. I TOW A BASS BOAT MANY A MILE THE POWER SHOWS PULLING UP HILL. THE INSIDE COMFORT MAKES FOR RELAXING EXPERIENCE EVEN ON A 16 HOUR NON-STOP RIDE TO CANADA. I PLAN ON REPLACING THIS TRUCK WITH ONE JUST LIKE IT WHEN THAT DAY COMES.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Sierra Classic 1500s for sale

Related Used 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles