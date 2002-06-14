Used 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500
Pros & Cons
- Roomy cab. Powerful V8 engine options. Traditional truck styling.
- Design isn't cutting edge, premium brands carry a premium price, why no fourth door?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
GM has figured out a way to steal some thunder from the Dodge Ram and the new Ford F-Series. Their entire line of truck engines is infused with notable horsepower and torque output figures, which goes a long way toward selling the consumer on these aging pickups.
Every Sierra gasoline engine, from the base V6 to the king-of-the-hill V8, benefits from Vortec technology which provides healthy power and torque ratings. For example, the standard 4300 V6 makes an ample 200 horsepower, and the optional 5700 V8 is a much more satisfying powerplant than Ford's new overhead cam designs. Also available are regular- and heavy-duty turbodiesels sporting 6.5 liters of displacement. All Sierras have four-wheel antilock braking.
The optional side access panel makes the extended cab model a true family vehicle. Loading cargo into the rear of the cab is much easier, too. To qualify for the side access panel, you must order a 1500-series extended cab equipped with SLE or SLT trim and a Vortec 5000 or Vortec 5700 engine mated to an automatic transmission. In contrast though, for 1999, Ford and Dodge will offer rear doors on both sides of their respective trucks. The Sierra's door deficiency will not be addressed until the 2000 model year, at the earliest.
Creature comforts aren't forgotten in the Sierra. Automakers are constantly trying to make their trucks more car-like, so GM has made rear seat heating ducts standard on the Sierra extended cab. Shoulder belts are height adjustable to fit a variety of physiques, and upholstery choices include leather. Heck, you'd hardly know this was a truck, especially with the passenger car tires that give some versions of the Sierra a nicer ride and quieter interior.
Improvements for 1999 are limited to some new exterior colors. An all-new Sierra is due in late-1998 as a 1999 model, so revisions this year are understandably minimal. Why introduce the 1999 Sierra with the upcoming debut of an all-new Sierra right around the corner? Well, it seems that GMC was running into Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) problems. In order to get around this, GMC began selling 1999 models early. Problem solved, for now.
Although Chevrolet's own C/K Series garners the greatest amount of publicity, GMC's equivalents are pretty strong sellers themselves. Sierras, in fact, account for close to half of GMC output. Americans continue to clamor for burly pickups, whether for their macho image or for real down and dirty work. Whether you choose a light-duty two-wheel-drive (C1500) or the massive four-wheel-drive K3500 Club Coupe on a 155.5-inch wheelbase, GMC gives both Chevrolet and its Ford/Dodge rivals a run for their money.
1999 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the Sierra Classic 1500
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- comfort
- towing
- maintenance & parts
- interior
- seats
- value
- sound system
- brakes
- doors
- ride quality
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- safety
- oil
- driving experience
- fuel efficiency
- transmission
- emission system
Most helpful consumer reviews
Good history of running efficiently without breakdown or problems. Look and inside leather has received many compliments with the extended cab allows great 5 seating capability.
I have had many cars and trucks foreign and domestic. By far this is the best and most reliable vehicle I have ever owned. We live on acreage and the 4x4 is like a billy goat. The only thing mechanical that has needed to be replaced are the power window motors and the gas pick-up in the gas tank. I have not even needed a brake job probably because I do little towing and it is driven more like a passenger car. I take very good care of my truck,oil and transmission fluid changes, wash and wax and I am careful when I use the 4x4. Gas mileage around town is 15-16 and on the interstate 18-19. It is more comfortable on trips than our cars. Feel very safe in all kinds of weather. Love it.
I bought this truck for the price I got on it. I have not been dissapointed. It only has the 305 automatic so when I put my travel trailer (750 pound tounge, 10000 actual)it is a bit sluggish and it kills the gas milage. I have added a freer flowing exhaust and air filter and routinly get 17 mpg city and 25 on the road. I baby it though. The looks are spot on for me and my son plans on buying the truck from me in a few years. If you get a good deal on one of these trucks GET IT!! you wont regret it
I have put over 300000 miles and never touched the inside of the motor. 5.3 i think. It gets 18 mpg. I have a 345 rear end, auto. Used both in construction work and pleasure. Has been an excellent pickup, and still looks good. Did replace transmission @ 235000.
Features & Specs
|SLE 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A
|MPG
|12 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 4400 rpm
|SLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A
|MPG
|12 city / 16 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 4400 rpm
|SLT 3dr Extended Cab SB
5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 4400 rpm
|SLE 3dr Extended Cab SB
5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A
|MPG
|13 city / 17 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ
Is the GMC Sierra Classic 1500 a good car?
Is the GMC Sierra Classic 1500 reliable?
Is the 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500?
The least-expensive 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500 is the 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500 SLE 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Other versions include:
What are the different models of GMC Sierra Classic 1500?
More about the 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500
Used 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500 Overview
The Used 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500 is offered in the following submodels: Sierra Classic 1500 Extended Cab. Available styles include SLE 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), SLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), SLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A), and SLE 3dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 4A).
What do people think of the 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1999 Sierra Classic 1500 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1999 Sierra Classic 1500.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 1999 Sierra Classic 1500 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500?
Which 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500.
Can't find a new 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new GMC Sierra Classic 1500 for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $16,809.
Find a new GMC for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,144.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out GMC lease specials
Related Used 1999 GMC Sierra Classic 1500 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Nissan Maxima 2016
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2005
- Used Honda Fit 2018
- Used Lexus LC 500 2018
- Used Audi A4 2017
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2016
- Used INFINITI Q50 2017
- Used Ford Focus 2014
- Used Nissan Armada 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 Ford Transit Connect
- 2020 Cadillac XT6
- 2020 500X
- 2020 Audi S3
- 2020 Sierra 2500HD
- 2019 Subaru Impreza
- 2019 Q70
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz Metris
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles