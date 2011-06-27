Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,796
|$3,559
|$4,454
|Clean
|$1,602
|$3,176
|$3,986
|Average
|$1,214
|$2,408
|$3,051
|Rough
|$827
|$1,640
|$2,116
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,430
|$2,686
|$3,322
|Clean
|$1,275
|$2,397
|$2,973
|Average
|$967
|$1,817
|$2,276
|Rough
|$658
|$1,238
|$1,578
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,395
|$2,474
|$3,018
|Clean
|$1,244
|$2,207
|$2,701
|Average
|$943
|$1,674
|$2,068
|Rough
|$642
|$1,140
|$1,434
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,667
|$2,827
|$3,411
|Clean
|$1,487
|$2,522
|$3,053
|Average
|$1,127
|$1,913
|$2,337
|Rough
|$767
|$1,303
|$1,621
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,337
|$2,570
|$3,194
|Clean
|$1,192
|$2,293
|$2,859
|Average
|$904
|$1,739
|$2,188
|Rough
|$615
|$1,184
|$1,518
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,493
|$2,613
|$3,176
|Clean
|$1,332
|$2,331
|$2,843
|Average
|$1,010
|$1,768
|$2,176
|Rough
|$687
|$1,204
|$1,509
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,461
|$2,544
|$3,090
|Clean
|$1,303
|$2,270
|$2,765
|Average
|$988
|$1,721
|$2,117
|Rough
|$673
|$1,172
|$1,468
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,255
|$2,015
|$2,395
|Clean
|$1,120
|$1,798
|$2,143
|Average
|$849
|$1,363
|$1,641
|Rough
|$578
|$929
|$1,138
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,538
|$2,962
|$3,683
|Clean
|$1,372
|$2,642
|$3,297
|Average
|$1,040
|$2,004
|$2,523
|Rough
|$708
|$1,365
|$1,750
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,396
|$2,426
|$2,945
|Clean
|$1,245
|$2,165
|$2,636
|Average
|$944
|$1,641
|$2,018
|Rough
|$643
|$1,118
|$1,399
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,366
|$2,518
|$3,101
|Clean
|$1,219
|$2,247
|$2,775
|Average
|$924
|$1,704
|$2,124
|Rough
|$629
|$1,161
|$1,473
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,573
|$2,922
|$3,603
|Clean
|$1,404
|$2,607
|$3,225
|Average
|$1,064
|$1,977
|$2,468
|Rough
|$724
|$1,347
|$1,712
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,431
|$2,490
|$3,023
|Clean
|$1,277
|$2,221
|$2,706
|Average
|$968
|$1,684
|$2,071
|Rough
|$659
|$1,147
|$1,436
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,563
|$2,712
|$3,290
|Clean
|$1,394
|$2,420
|$2,945
|Average
|$1,057
|$1,835
|$2,254
|Rough
|$720
|$1,250
|$1,563
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,357
|$2,514
|$3,098
|Clean
|$1,211
|$2,243
|$2,773
|Average
|$918
|$1,701
|$2,123
|Rough
|$625
|$1,159
|$1,472
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,633
|$2,804
|$3,393
|Clean
|$1,457
|$2,502
|$3,037
|Average
|$1,104
|$1,897
|$2,325
|Rough
|$752
|$1,292
|$1,612
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,663
|$2,803
|$3,374
|Clean
|$1,483
|$2,501
|$3,020
|Average
|$1,124
|$1,896
|$2,312
|Rough
|$766
|$1,292
|$1,603
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,316
|$2,328
|$2,839
|Clean
|$1,174
|$2,077
|$2,541
|Average
|$890
|$1,575
|$1,945
|Rough
|$606
|$1,073
|$1,349