Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,796$3,559$4,454
Clean$1,602$3,176$3,986
Average$1,214$2,408$3,051
Rough$827$1,640$2,116
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,430$2,686$3,322
Clean$1,275$2,397$2,973
Average$967$1,817$2,276
Rough$658$1,238$1,578
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,395$2,474$3,018
Clean$1,244$2,207$2,701
Average$943$1,674$2,068
Rough$642$1,140$1,434
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,667$2,827$3,411
Clean$1,487$2,522$3,053
Average$1,127$1,913$2,337
Rough$767$1,303$1,621
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,337$2,570$3,194
Clean$1,192$2,293$2,859
Average$904$1,739$2,188
Rough$615$1,184$1,518
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,493$2,613$3,176
Clean$1,332$2,331$2,843
Average$1,010$1,768$2,176
Rough$687$1,204$1,509
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,461$2,544$3,090
Clean$1,303$2,270$2,765
Average$988$1,721$2,117
Rough$673$1,172$1,468
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,255$2,015$2,395
Clean$1,120$1,798$2,143
Average$849$1,363$1,641
Rough$578$929$1,138
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,538$2,962$3,683
Clean$1,372$2,642$3,297
Average$1,040$2,004$2,523
Rough$708$1,365$1,750
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,396$2,426$2,945
Clean$1,245$2,165$2,636
Average$944$1,641$2,018
Rough$643$1,118$1,399
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,366$2,518$3,101
Clean$1,219$2,247$2,775
Average$924$1,704$2,124
Rough$629$1,161$1,473
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,573$2,922$3,603
Clean$1,404$2,607$3,225
Average$1,064$1,977$2,468
Rough$724$1,347$1,712
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,431$2,490$3,023
Clean$1,277$2,221$2,706
Average$968$1,684$2,071
Rough$659$1,147$1,436
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,563$2,712$3,290
Clean$1,394$2,420$2,945
Average$1,057$1,835$2,254
Rough$720$1,250$1,563
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,357$2,514$3,098
Clean$1,211$2,243$2,773
Average$918$1,701$2,123
Rough$625$1,159$1,472
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,633$2,804$3,393
Clean$1,457$2,502$3,037
Average$1,104$1,897$2,325
Rough$752$1,292$1,612
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,663$2,803$3,374
Clean$1,483$2,501$3,020
Average$1,124$1,896$2,312
Rough$766$1,292$1,603
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 3500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,316$2,328$2,839
Clean$1,174$2,077$2,541
Average$890$1,575$1,945
Rough$606$1,073$1,349
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 GMC Sierra 3500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,120 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,798 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,120 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,798 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1997 GMC Sierra 3500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1997 GMC Sierra 3500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,120 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,798 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1997 GMC Sierra 3500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1997 GMC Sierra 3500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 GMC Sierra 3500 ranges from $578 to $2,395, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 GMC Sierra 3500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.