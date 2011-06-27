Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,080
|$10,103
|$11,774
|Clean
|$6,560
|$9,355
|$10,890
|Average
|$5,521
|$7,860
|$9,121
|Rough
|$4,481
|$6,366
|$7,351
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,841
|$12,204
|$14,067
|Clean
|$8,192
|$11,301
|$13,010
|Average
|$6,894
|$9,495
|$10,897
|Rough
|$5,596
|$7,689
|$8,783
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,007
|$7,143
|$8,326
|Clean
|$4,639
|$6,615
|$7,700
|Average
|$3,904
|$5,558
|$6,449
|Rough
|$3,169
|$4,501
|$5,198
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,867
|$11,778
|$13,395
|Clean
|$8,216
|$10,907
|$12,389
|Average
|$6,914
|$9,164
|$10,376
|Rough
|$5,612
|$7,421
|$8,363
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,881
|$12,145
|$13,955
|Clean
|$8,229
|$11,247
|$12,906
|Average
|$6,925
|$9,450
|$10,809
|Rough
|$5,621
|$7,653
|$8,713
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,073
|$14,374
|$16,753
|Clean
|$9,334
|$13,311
|$15,494
|Average
|$7,855
|$11,184
|$12,977
|Rough
|$6,376
|$9,057
|$10,460
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,384
|$9,966
|$11,398
|Clean
|$6,842
|$9,229
|$10,542
|Average
|$5,758
|$7,754
|$8,829
|Rough
|$4,674
|$6,280
|$7,117
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,310
|$10,432
|$12,157
|Clean
|$6,773
|$9,660
|$11,244
|Average
|$5,700
|$8,116
|$9,417
|Rough
|$4,627
|$6,573
|$7,591
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,274
|$12,410
|$14,150
|Clean
|$8,593
|$11,492
|$13,087
|Average
|$7,232
|$9,655
|$10,961
|Rough
|$5,870
|$7,819
|$8,835
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,873
|$18,035
|$20,894
|Clean
|$11,928
|$16,701
|$19,324
|Average
|$10,038
|$14,032
|$16,185
|Rough
|$8,148
|$11,364
|$13,045
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,904
|$16,787
|$18,948
|Clean
|$11,957
|$15,545
|$17,525
|Average
|$10,062
|$13,061
|$14,678
|Rough
|$8,167
|$10,578
|$11,831
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,582
|$13,672
|$15,935
|Clean
|$8,878
|$12,661
|$14,738
|Average
|$7,472
|$10,638
|$12,344
|Rough
|$6,065
|$8,615
|$9,949
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,639
|$13,666
|$15,894
|Clean
|$8,931
|$12,655
|$14,700
|Average
|$7,516
|$10,633
|$12,312
|Rough
|$6,101
|$8,611
|$9,923
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,296
|$10,410
|$12,133
|Clean
|$6,760
|$9,639
|$11,221
|Average
|$5,689
|$8,099
|$9,398
|Rough
|$4,618
|$6,559
|$7,575
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,908
|$16,992
|$19,805
|Clean
|$11,034
|$15,735
|$18,317
|Average
|$9,286
|$13,221
|$15,341
|Rough
|$7,537
|$10,707
|$12,366
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,862
|$12,808
|$14,448
|Clean
|$9,138
|$11,861
|$13,363
|Average
|$7,690
|$9,966
|$11,192
|Rough
|$6,242
|$8,070
|$9,021
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,277
|$11,811
|$13,766
|Clean
|$7,669
|$10,937
|$12,732
|Average
|$6,454
|$9,190
|$10,663
|Rough
|$5,239
|$7,442
|$8,595
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,046
|$13,532
|$15,466
|Clean
|$9,309
|$12,531
|$14,305
|Average
|$7,834
|$10,529
|$11,981
|Rough
|$6,359
|$8,527
|$9,657
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,508
|$12,930
|$14,827
|Clean
|$8,810
|$11,974
|$13,713
|Average
|$7,414
|$10,060
|$11,486
|Rough
|$6,018
|$8,147
|$9,258
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,426
|$12,828
|$14,715
|Clean
|$8,734
|$11,879
|$13,609
|Average
|$7,350
|$9,981
|$11,398
|Rough
|$5,966
|$8,083
|$9,187
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,435
|$12,511
|$14,220
|Clean
|$8,742
|$11,585
|$13,152
|Average
|$7,357
|$9,734
|$11,015
|Rough
|$5,972
|$7,883
|$8,879
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,737
|$8,945
|$10,172
|Clean
|$6,243
|$8,283
|$9,408
|Average
|$5,253
|$6,959
|$7,879
|Rough
|$4,264
|$5,636
|$6,351
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,235
|$13,177
|$15,359
|Clean
|$8,557
|$12,203
|$14,205
|Average
|$7,201
|$10,253
|$11,897
|Rough
|$5,845
|$8,303
|$9,589
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,813
|$13,310
|$15,251
|Clean
|$9,093
|$12,326
|$14,105
|Average
|$7,652
|$10,356
|$11,814
|Rough
|$6,211
|$8,387
|$9,522
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,912
|$9,177
|$10,436
|Clean
|$6,405
|$8,498
|$9,652
|Average
|$5,390
|$7,141
|$8,084
|Rough
|$4,375
|$5,783
|$6,516
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,510
|$14,997
|$17,479
|Clean
|$9,738
|$13,888
|$16,166
|Average
|$8,195
|$11,669
|$13,540
|Rough
|$6,652
|$9,450
|$10,913
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,899
|$14,126
|$16,463
|Clean
|$9,173
|$13,081
|$15,226
|Average
|$7,719
|$10,991
|$12,753
|Rough
|$6,266
|$8,901
|$10,279
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,282
|$14,672
|$17,100
|Clean
|$9,527
|$13,586
|$15,815
|Average
|$8,018
|$11,415
|$13,246
|Rough
|$6,508
|$9,245
|$10,676
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,904
|$12,706
|$14,808
|Clean
|$8,251
|$11,766
|$13,695
|Average
|$6,943
|$9,886
|$11,470
|Rough
|$5,636
|$8,006
|$9,246
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,873
|$11,235
|$13,094
|Clean
|$7,295
|$10,404
|$12,110
|Average
|$6,139
|$8,741
|$10,143
|Rough
|$4,983
|$7,079
|$8,175
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,400
|$14,840
|$17,295
|Clean
|$9,637
|$13,742
|$15,996
|Average
|$8,110
|$11,546
|$13,397
|Rough
|$6,583
|$9,351
|$10,799
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,765
|$13,566
|$15,672
|Clean
|$9,049
|$12,563
|$14,495
|Average
|$7,615
|$10,555
|$12,140
|Rough
|$6,181
|$8,548
|$9,785
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,800
|$11,130
|$12,972
|Clean
|$7,228
|$10,307
|$11,997
|Average
|$6,082
|$8,660
|$10,048
|Rough
|$4,937
|$7,013
|$8,099
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,363
|$14,344
|$16,006
|Clean
|$10,529
|$13,283
|$14,804
|Average
|$8,861
|$11,160
|$12,399
|Rough
|$7,192
|$9,038
|$9,994
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,410
|$10,573
|$12,323
|Clean
|$6,866
|$9,791
|$11,397
|Average
|$5,778
|$8,226
|$9,545
|Rough
|$4,690
|$6,662
|$7,694
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,848
|$9,303
|$10,664
|Clean
|$6,345
|$8,615
|$9,863
|Average
|$5,340
|$7,238
|$8,261
|Rough
|$4,334
|$5,862
|$6,658