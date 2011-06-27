  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,080$10,103$11,774
Clean$6,560$9,355$10,890
Average$5,521$7,860$9,121
Rough$4,481$6,366$7,351
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,841$12,204$14,067
Clean$8,192$11,301$13,010
Average$6,894$9,495$10,897
Rough$5,596$7,689$8,783
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,007$7,143$8,326
Clean$4,639$6,615$7,700
Average$3,904$5,558$6,449
Rough$3,169$4,501$5,198
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,867$11,778$13,395
Clean$8,216$10,907$12,389
Average$6,914$9,164$10,376
Rough$5,612$7,421$8,363
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,881$12,145$13,955
Clean$8,229$11,247$12,906
Average$6,925$9,450$10,809
Rough$5,621$7,653$8,713
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,073$14,374$16,753
Clean$9,334$13,311$15,494
Average$7,855$11,184$12,977
Rough$6,376$9,057$10,460
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,384$9,966$11,398
Clean$6,842$9,229$10,542
Average$5,758$7,754$8,829
Rough$4,674$6,280$7,117
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,310$10,432$12,157
Clean$6,773$9,660$11,244
Average$5,700$8,116$9,417
Rough$4,627$6,573$7,591
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,274$12,410$14,150
Clean$8,593$11,492$13,087
Average$7,232$9,655$10,961
Rough$5,870$7,819$8,835
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,873$18,035$20,894
Clean$11,928$16,701$19,324
Average$10,038$14,032$16,185
Rough$8,148$11,364$13,045
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,904$16,787$18,948
Clean$11,957$15,545$17,525
Average$10,062$13,061$14,678
Rough$8,167$10,578$11,831
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,582$13,672$15,935
Clean$8,878$12,661$14,738
Average$7,472$10,638$12,344
Rough$6,065$8,615$9,949
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,639$13,666$15,894
Clean$8,931$12,655$14,700
Average$7,516$10,633$12,312
Rough$6,101$8,611$9,923
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,296$10,410$12,133
Clean$6,760$9,639$11,221
Average$5,689$8,099$9,398
Rough$4,618$6,559$7,575
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,908$16,992$19,805
Clean$11,034$15,735$18,317
Average$9,286$13,221$15,341
Rough$7,537$10,707$12,366
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,862$12,808$14,448
Clean$9,138$11,861$13,363
Average$7,690$9,966$11,192
Rough$6,242$8,070$9,021
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,277$11,811$13,766
Clean$7,669$10,937$12,732
Average$6,454$9,190$10,663
Rough$5,239$7,442$8,595
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,046$13,532$15,466
Clean$9,309$12,531$14,305
Average$7,834$10,529$11,981
Rough$6,359$8,527$9,657
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,508$12,930$14,827
Clean$8,810$11,974$13,713
Average$7,414$10,060$11,486
Rough$6,018$8,147$9,258
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,426$12,828$14,715
Clean$8,734$11,879$13,609
Average$7,350$9,981$11,398
Rough$5,966$8,083$9,187
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,435$12,511$14,220
Clean$8,742$11,585$13,152
Average$7,357$9,734$11,015
Rough$5,972$7,883$8,879
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,737$8,945$10,172
Clean$6,243$8,283$9,408
Average$5,253$6,959$7,879
Rough$4,264$5,636$6,351
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,235$13,177$15,359
Clean$8,557$12,203$14,205
Average$7,201$10,253$11,897
Rough$5,845$8,303$9,589
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,813$13,310$15,251
Clean$9,093$12,326$14,105
Average$7,652$10,356$11,814
Rough$6,211$8,387$9,522
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,912$9,177$10,436
Clean$6,405$8,498$9,652
Average$5,390$7,141$8,084
Rough$4,375$5,783$6,516
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,510$14,997$17,479
Clean$9,738$13,888$16,166
Average$8,195$11,669$13,540
Rough$6,652$9,450$10,913
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,899$14,126$16,463
Clean$9,173$13,081$15,226
Average$7,719$10,991$12,753
Rough$6,266$8,901$10,279
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,282$14,672$17,100
Clean$9,527$13,586$15,815
Average$8,018$11,415$13,246
Rough$6,508$9,245$10,676
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,904$12,706$14,808
Clean$8,251$11,766$13,695
Average$6,943$9,886$11,470
Rough$5,636$8,006$9,246
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,873$11,235$13,094
Clean$7,295$10,404$12,110
Average$6,139$8,741$10,143
Rough$4,983$7,079$8,175
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,400$14,840$17,295
Clean$9,637$13,742$15,996
Average$8,110$11,546$13,397
Rough$6,583$9,351$10,799
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,765$13,566$15,672
Clean$9,049$12,563$14,495
Average$7,615$10,555$12,140
Rough$6,181$8,548$9,785
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,800$11,130$12,972
Clean$7,228$10,307$11,997
Average$6,082$8,660$10,048
Rough$4,937$7,013$8,099
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,363$14,344$16,006
Clean$10,529$13,283$14,804
Average$8,861$11,160$12,399
Rough$7,192$9,038$9,994
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,410$10,573$12,323
Clean$6,866$9,791$11,397
Average$5,778$8,226$9,545
Rough$4,690$6,662$7,694
Estimated values
2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,848$9,303$10,664
Clean$6,345$8,615$9,863
Average$5,340$7,238$8,261
Rough$4,334$5,862$6,658
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,345 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,615 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,345 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,615 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,345 for one in "Clean" condition and about $8,615 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD ranges from $4,334 to $10,664, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.