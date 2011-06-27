Used 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Wow! GM hit a home run with this truck!
These trucks are all new from the ground up. Everything is improved. No more numb steering feel, no more spongy brakes, no more quirky looking interior and dash. The suspension is a dramatic improvement. Those that hated GM trucks before should take another look. I never knew GM could make such a quality vehicle! This is one comfortable refined truck and will give the F150 a run for the money.
Nice More Dependable alternative to F150
I've owned the truck for a week. And true, it may be a little soon to offer a really unbiased review, but so far, this truck has impressed me beyond words. The truck is extremely well constructed from the inside out, and at the SLT trim level, offers a lot of things found in most luxery cars. With lots of electronics, that could potentially be a problem fixing on your own if needed. The active fuel management convinced me the most to purchase this full-size truck. Among all the other V-8's out there I researched, the 5.8 had the best fuel economy. And with GM's 5yr/100,000 standard powertrain warranty, that measure of commitment was certainly more piece of mind for ownership.
The truck of the future
I just purchased this truck this month. What a good looking vehicle! The truck handles very well, and the new design is just great. The interior is roomy and the controls are very user friendly. I ordered the Stealth Grey color, which is very unique. I would have never purchased one of the older model GMC trucks as the interior and exterior has remained the same for years. I also like the 5 year 100,000 mile power train and engine warranty.
My new GMC Sierra SLT Vortec Max Crew cb
I just bought my truck a few days ago. I got the vortec max SLT. I was worried about such a big engine and fuel economy (6.0 liter) but when under moderate excelleration or on the highway it only uses 4 cylinders giving it better mileage than my mini-van that I traded in on it. It is very comfortable and the fit and finish of the leather and brushed aluminum trim competes with a Mercedes or BMW. The new design is way ahead of anything else I have seen on the road, when people see it they can't help but notice it's size and intmidating looks. Yes I also got it because I have neer owned anything but a GM automobile, but after driving it around I know I made the right choice.
'07 GMC Sierra Denali AWD
I have owned my '07 Denali for 10 months and 12k miles, and I am still in love with it. I can't find a fault. I've used it as a daily driver, and it's very comfortable and nice to drive. It serves as my hunting rig. I've pulled trailers, and hauled big loads, all with no issues. I've taken it on trips and it cruises great on the open hwy. The truck returns acceptable mileage given it's horsepower - I've averaged about 14.5mpg in mostly city driving. For those who like to tinker, I added a K&N cold air intake and a flowmaster dual exhaust, and while not necessary, these items added immensely to my enjoyment of the vehicle. You really should check out the GMC before buying a new truck.
