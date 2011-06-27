Used 2005 GMC Savana Consumer Reviews
2005 GMC Savana
Great vehicle for past 4 years. AWD has worked flawlesly and as good as a previous 4wd vehicle with a transfer case, and certainly more convenient. Two problems...AC will not hold a charge more than one season...side swinging door hits front passenger door when both open and dents rear door on edge of front door, really poor design (where were the engineers???)
Best on the road
If you want a work truck that looks great and last you have to go to GMC. My last truck was an 1986 with 130,000 and it was time to treat myself. It was her idea. Set the truck up right and love your job. GMC helps me do just that
Midnight blue ,the only color to drive
I've worked since I was a kid and GMC is the only work truck for me.There is a chance I could have used an extended van then I couldn't park it in the warm garage away from the birds we feed.
