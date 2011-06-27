  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Savana
  4. Used 2005 GMC Savana
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 GMC Savana Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Savana
5(67%)4(33%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Savanas for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,255 - $6,355
Used Savana for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2005 GMC Savana

Tom, 10/14/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great vehicle for past 4 years. AWD has worked flawlesly and as good as a previous 4wd vehicle with a transfer case, and certainly more convenient. Two problems...AC will not hold a charge more than one season...side swinging door hits front passenger door when both open and dents rear door on edge of front door, really poor design (where were the engineers???)

Report Abuse

Best on the road

pat, 01/29/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

If you want a work truck that looks great and last you have to go to GMC. My last truck was an 1986 with 130,000 and it was time to treat myself. It was her idea. Set the truck up right and love your job. GMC helps me do just that

Report Abuse

Midnight blue ,the only color to drive

pat gerien, 11/16/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I've worked since I was a kid and GMC is the only work truck for me.There is a chance I could have used an extended van then I couldn't park it in the warm garage away from the birds we feed.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Savanas for sale

Related Used 2005 GMC Savana info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles